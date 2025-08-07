Sydney coach Dean Cox is looking forward to working with new CEO Matthew Pavlich as the club aims to rebound in 2026

Dean Cox looks on during the R18 match between Sydney and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DEAN Cox's main focus is trying to beat Brisbane on Saturday but the Sydney coach is looking forward to working with new CEO Matthew Pavlich on shaping the club's list for the future.

The Fremantle legend was announced on Wednesday as the club's new CEO and one of his early assignments in the role will be the upcoming trade period with the Swans expected to be big players as they look to jump back into premiership contention next year.

"We're always looking at our list, that doesn't change if there's three weeks (left in the season) or three months. [Outgoing CEO] Tom [Harley] played a huge role in that, Matt will do exactly the same. I expect 'Pav' to be a part of these conversations virtually from today. He knows so many people, he has a great football brain," Cox said.

For the Pavlich-Cox duo it's a full circle moment for them at Sydney after they spent the best part of 15 years as rivals in Western Australia with the Dockers and Eagles.

"He's my boss now. He's been one of the best players the competition has seen, certainly in my generation. The impact he's had on football clubs and also off the field to prepare him for the role, he's done an unbelievable job," Cox said.

The Swans are tipped to be active in trying to bring quality players into the club in the off-season but there are big calls to be made on experienced operators as well.

Two-time club champion Jake Lloyd is among them. The 31-year-old was a high-profile axing from the Swans team this season but has rediscovered some good form playing at half-forward.

As reported by Inside Trading last month, he has a one-year deal in front of him but it's a situation that is yet to be finalised.

"That'll be just a constant discussion. Same as Dane [Rampe]. We'll sit down with Jake and speak about what that looks like. He's playing really good footy for us at the minute. We see him as part of our future," Cox said.

Hayden McLean is likely to be available to take on the Lions at the Gabba after recovering from concussion while they are weighing up whether to bring Will Hayward back in or give his calf an extra week to rest.

Amid the Swans' myriad of forward line issues this season, Jack Buller has impressed in the latter half of the season most notably with his seven marks in the wet last week against Essendon.

"He missed last year with back complaints. He's now come on and shown that he's capable of playing AFL football. The finer details of what our list looks like, we've got three games to go and I'm heavily involved in making sure we finish off as well as we can while also understanding we need to improve our list," he said.

Jack Buller kicks the ball during the R21 match between Sydney and Essendon at the SCG on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Cox is no stranger to All-Australian selection with six blazers to his name, and has given a strong endorsement for Brodie Grundy's claims for a third jacket as he continues his stunning form this year, highlighted by a career-best 39 disposals last week.

"I'd be surprised if he doesn't get one. One thing I've been really impressed with is his ability to adapt to get the best out of himself and from opponent to opponent. He dives so deep into mentally preparing as well as he can and physically," Cox said.

Grundy will be at the forefront of the Swans' hopes of causing a surprise and knocking off their Grand Final destroyers from last year in Brisbane on Saturday afternoon.

Brodie Grundy and Darcy Fort compete for the ball during the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Neale's absence gives the Swans extra hope with James Jordon now a chance to run with Hugh McCluggage as a result.

The Swans coach is bullish about not just leaving the Gabba happy with a competitive showing against the flag fancies but actually taking the four points and impacting Brisbane's top-four chances.

"We want to beat them. That's always the position that no matter when you play them," he said.

"The challenge of going to the Gabba against one of the better teams, we understand what Brisbane's strengths are which appeals to the playing group in terms of drumming that home to give us the best chance of winning the game."