Lachie Neale, Jaspa Fletcher and Tom Doedee during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on July 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE livewire Zac Bailey didn't know about Lachie Neale's injury until he heard about it "in the media".

Admitting it left the group "flat", the All-Australian contender is confident the reigning premier can cope with the two-time Brownlow Medal-winner's absence until the finals.

NEWS
"He's a huge out for us but I don't think we're as reliant on him to win the ball for us these days," a relaxed Bailey said of Neale, who will miss the final three home-and-away fixtures with a quadriceps injury.

"Guys around him have stepped up their game.

"'Hughy' (McCluggage), 'Dunks' (Josh Dunkley), Will (Ashcroft) have taken their games to another level."

Brisbane's midfield stocks are enviable and Bailey, one of many who could run through there more often against Sydney at the Gabba on Saturday, admitted a virtual queue had formed.

"Jarrod Berry, he can play both inside and out, Levi (Ashcroft) would love to go inside and there's a few others trying to get in there," he said.

"(We were) pretty flat; he kept it pretty quiet, I found out in the media but it'll give him an opportunity freshen up and come back ready to attack finals."

Bailey, adapting to more time on a wing, is averaging a career-high 18.84 disposals this season and scoring more than ever before, with 29 goals to go with 24 behinds in 19 games.

In his eighth season, he's also averaging more than one mark inside-50 each game for the first time.

NEWS
"I just wanted to be consistent and I feel like I've been able to do that and grasp what needs to be done around that wing role," he said.

The Lions, fresh off a statement victory against Collingwood at the MCG last weekend, are third (14-5-1) but need to finish well in games against the Swans, Fremantle and Hawthorn to lock in a top-four spot.

"It was pretty important we got ourselves up and we need to continue with that same mindset," Bailey said of the Magpies win that followed a disappointing loss to Gold Coast.