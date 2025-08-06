Michael Whiting finds out how and why Lions gun Logan Morris slid all the way to pick No.31 in the 2023 draft

Logan Morris celebrates a goal for Brisbane (centre); for Western Jets in 2022 (left) and in action for the NAB Future Stars in 2023. Pictures: AFL Photos

LOGAN Morris thought he was getting drafted by West Coast. Or maybe Richmond.

His manager, Tim Hazell, thought the teenager was off to Geelong.

But in what is quickly turning out to be the steal of the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft, the boom key forward got to Brisbane at pick No.31, just two months after it had lost a Grand Final by four points to Collingwood.

Hindsight is 20-20, but not Morris, not Hazell or not even the Lions could have foreseen the value of the selection or the speed of his development.

In just 38 senior games, the 20-year-old has won a premiership, become an integral member of the Lions' forward line, shown a flair for the big stage and become universally acknowledged as one of the most exciting young forwards in the AFL.

Six goals against the Magpies in front of a packed MCG on Saturday night rubber-stamped an ascension that had already seen him kick five against Geelong at the Cattery and five on arguably the best defender in the League, Sam Taylor.

Logan Morris celebrates during the round 21 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, August 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

It's easy to ponder how, and why, 14 clubs selected ahead of the Lions on that draft night less than two years ago, and all passed on Morris.

As you're about to find out, there were enough question marks and enough doubt surrounding the then-191cm Victorian to let him slip.

Quite simply, Morris was never a star at junior level.

He was a state-level basketballer that played from the age of five all the way up until he was 16. It was a sport and set of skills he credits for his jumping ability and ball-handling, but one that had to give way for Australian Football when he decided that was his long-term path.

Playing as a 17-year-old at the Western Jets, his bottom-age draft year, Morris was not setting the world on fire when he got some advice that would change his trajectory.

"I was a bit out of shape, had a bit of fat on me, and I got told halfway through the year if I knuckled down, I'd have a good chance of getting drafted," Morris told AFL.com.au.

Logan Morris celebrates a goal during the Western Jets' clash against the Eastern Ranges on July 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It was a dream of mine to play in the AFL, but I could never really see it becoming true until I got the tap on the shoulder to say I could, and I think that gave me the belief to work hard, push hard and put in the extra work.

"That tap on the shoulder was a big moment. I wanted to knuckle down and saw progress from there. I started to eat well, started to do the extra work, staying back after training to do the extras.

"I wasn't a standout player and had to do a bit of extra work to catch up and get drafted."

The tap came from Jets strength and conditioning coaches Michael Culliver and Justin Sanseviero.

Logan Morris walks out onto the field during Brisbane's clash against St Kilda in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

It's not like Morris was totally off the radar. He was in the Vic Metro under-18 team and was getting scouted by most AFL clubs. He did, however, miss out on selection in the 30-strong AFL Academy ahead of his draft year.

"He was really cut up about that," Hazell, from Vivid Sports, said.

"That was one of our driving forces for that next season … you've got to be the best outside of the Academy and show them you're worthy of being in there.

"His footy just kept growing and growing."

Morris put in a huge pre-season entering his draft year. Knowing he was never going to reach 200cm, he said working on his aerobic capacity became imperative to work over his opponents in the front half of the ground.

He was well on Brisbane's radar in 2023, as the club's national recruiting manager, Stephen Conole, explains.

"He was solid without having that one genuine breakout game," Conole said, pointing to a four-goal haul against Western Australia in the national championships as his most eye-catching performance.

Logan Morris celebrates a goal during Vic Metro's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Western Australia on July 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"There was that question over whether he had that one real area of difference, that one weapon.

"He was a solid athlete without being outstanding, and in the generation of really tall kids coming through, he wasn't that.

"He was just a really strong footballer and had that footy IQ."

Logan Morris handballs while being tackled by James O'Donnell during Brisbane's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Jets battled in the Coates Talent League, and although Morris kicked 30 goals from his 10 games, he could be astray with his goalkicking.

Hazell believes there's a "Jets tax" on players from that region, not getting the shine counterparts from teams like Sandringham might get.

"He always had a little bit of a knock on his height and where he'd fit, and I think they were the reasons why he might have slipped," he said.

"The thinking was he wasn't tall enough to be a key and is he quick enough or agile enough to be a second or third?

"Clubs didn't know where he would fit in that structure. I thought he'd land in that 15-30 bracket on draft night."

Logan Morris celebrates a goal during the Western Jets' clash against the Eastern Ranges on July 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Over his final two years as a junior, Morris spoke to 17 of the 18 AFL clubs.

The only club he didn't speak to was St Kilda, which ironically have been the most vocal about the advantages Brisbane and other northern state clubs get with their academies.

Morris was not picked up on the first night of the draft, with 29 selections from 14 clubs coming and going.

For reference, the Saints took Darcy Wilson at No.18 and then Lance Collard at No.28.

West Coast would open night two with pick No.30, followed by Brisbane and then Geelong.

"West Coast had the first pick, and my manager said they were a big chance of picking me up, so I was thinking all day I was going to West Coast," Morris recalled.

"I got a call an hour before the draft saying they were picking someone else (who ended up being Archer Reid).

"Richmond was another one that was pretty keen."

Brisbane knew all along it wanted a key forward. Despite narrowly losing the Grand Final, it was a clear hole on its list.

Logan Morris jumps for a mark during Brisbane's clash against Essendon in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Gunston had moved north for that season hoping to partner Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood, but a combination of poor form and struggles with his body meant it never really panned out for the veteran who headed back to Hawthorn.

Conole said senior Lions personnel had pored over vision of "three or four" forwards that were still on the board. They had watched Morris play live 15 times over the previous two years and seen every other match of his on tape.

"We were governed by West Coast because they had pick one. They were open, initially, to clubs coming to them (for a trade)," he said.

"We had numerous clubs come to us … we were really happy with who was left and just had to see what West Coast did.

Logan Morris kicks a goal during Brisbane's clash against Geelong in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"There'll be a few clubs looking back asking, 'Is there an area that we didn't work or didn't cover off on?' but that's an anomaly of the draft sometimes that kids get through and thrive in the full-time environment.

"He was a self-starter, had a strong work ethic and that degree of confidence you need to play forward of the footy."

The Lions had their man, but not even they could project how quickly he would develop.

He kicked five goals in his first intraclub match before being kept to two touches by Harris Andrews the following week, but he'd shown enough for the club to know it had something.

Morris waited until round eight to famously debut against Gold Coast after playing a VFL match earlier in the day and eating McDonald's on the way to the senior game he was originally an emergency for.

Brisbane sings the team song after a win over Gold Coast in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Since then, he has not looked back. He was dropped once in 2024, but went back to the lower level and dominated with four goals to get an immediate recall and become an integral member of the Lions' premiership push.

His "footy IQ" has become one of his standout features. Morris often finds space. He's also a beautiful field kick and one of the Lions' best at delivering the ball inside 50.

"I watched a lot of footy growing up and always watch games," he said.

"When I got to AFL level, I wanted to learn off everyone. Joey Daniher, Charlie Cameron, they taught me heaps. I go up against 'Froggy' (Ryan Lester) all the time. It's so good having some of the best backs in the competition to learn from.

Logan Morris is seen after Brisbane's Toyota AFL Grand Final win over Sydney on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think that's one of my strengths, being able to read the game, timing my leads, body work … I've got a lot more improvement to go, though."

Then there's his love of the big occasion. He was self-assured in the Grand Final last year, kicking two goals, and has backed it up with 40 this year, including the big hauls against the Cats, Giants and Magpies.

"I just have so much fun playing in those games. As a kid growing up you watch them on TV and go to them and think, 'How cool's this?' so to be playing in them, it's a dream come true.

"I'm just trying to have fun. Ultimately that's the reason why you play footy.

"I went back and watched the vision (against Collingwood) and saw myself laughing at every goal. It was just natural, it wasn't on purpose.

"They were getting into me. It was funny, so I laughed at it.

"When I got drafted to Brisbane, I was speaking to mum and dad and thinking I'd have to do my time in the twos … not thinking I'd play many games in my first two years.

"As soon as I got my opportunity, I took it with both hands and the club backed me in, they trust me, and my teammates are trusting me more and more.

"I'm so glad I've ended up at Brisbane."