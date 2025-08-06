The AFL has released the fixture for round 24 of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Tom De Koning and Peter Wright contest a mark (left) and Charlie Cameron is tackled by James Sicily. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON and Carlton will kick off a jam-packed final round of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership season that spans seven days and features 10 games.

The Bombers will open and close the round, taking on the Blues at the MCG on Thursday, August 21 before backing up to face Gold Coast at People First Stadium on Wednesday, August 27.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL ROUND 24 FIXTURE BELOW

The Suns also play two games in the round, travelling to Adelaide Oval to take on Port Adelaide on Friday, August 22. Collingwood and Melbourne will also do battle at the MCG on the same night.

Saturday, August 23 features three games - North Melbourne v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, Richmond v Geelong at the MCG and then West Coast closing out its season against Sydney at Optus Stadium in the night game.

A finals-shaping Sunday is on the cards with three games that will have a huge impact on September. First, Greater Western Sydney hosts St Kilda at Engie Stadium, before the Western Bulldogs take on Fremantle at Marvel Stadium. Finally, Brisbane and Hawthorn clash at the Gabba in a Sunday night game that could see the Lions battling for a top-four spot and the Hawks having to win to make the finals at all.

Finally, Gold Coast and Essendon will end the home and away season by playing their postponed Opening Round game at People First Stadium. The fixture was pushed back after Tropical Cyclone Alfred caused havoc across south-east Queensland and northern NSW on the league's opening weekend.

Tickets will be on sale for all games from Wednesday, August 13.

There have also been changes to the start times for two NAB AFLW games in round two. The Richmond v Western Bulldogs match at Ikon Park will start at 12.35pm instead of 3.05pm, while the Essendon v West Coast game at Windy Hill will begin at 2.35pm instead of 1.05pm.

AFL head of strategy and scheduling Josh Bowler said the revised start times for the AFLW games allowed Bulldogs fans the chance to watch both their club's teams play on the same day.

ROUND 24 FIXTURE

Thursday, August 21

Essendon v Carlton, MCG, 7.30pm AEST

Friday, August 22

Collingwood v Melbourne, MCG, 7.10pm AEST

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

Saturday, August 23

North Melbourne v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

Richmond v Geelong, MCG, 4.15pm AEST

West Coast v Sydney, Optus Stadium, 5.35pm AWST

Sunday, August 24

GWS v St Kilda, Engie Stadium, 12.20pm AEST

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

Brisbane v Hawthorn, Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

Wednesday, August 27

Gold Coast v Essendon, People First Stadium, 7.20pm AEST