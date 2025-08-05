Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordon Butts
|Chest
|Test
|Lachlan McAndrew
|Jaw
|3 weeks
|Max Michalanney
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Josh Rachele
|Knee
|TBC
|Oscar Ryan
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
Defender Rory Laird was managed for last Friday night's win against Hawthorn but shapes as a likely inclusion for the trip west to face the Eagles. Fellow backman Butts could also come into the frame after returning to full training and contact work following his recovery from a punctured lung. The Crows are in excellent shape and, with 15 wins and a massive percentage, could look to manage one or two players if needed. If they do, players who have been on the fringe include wingman Luke Nankervis, forward Luke Pedlar, and draftee Sid Draper. Key forward Chris Burgess has been a regular goalkicker in the SANFL and was an emergency last week if veteran Taylor Walker requires a rest. Matt Crouch had a team-high 33 disposals in the SANFL. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Achilles
|Season
|Keidean Coleman
|Quad
|5-7 weeks
|Ryan Lester
|Concussion
|1 week
|Kai Lohmann
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Conor McKenna
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Lachie Neale
|Quad
|3 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|Season
|James Tunstill
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
Fresh off the rousing win over Collingwood there will be at least two changes to face Sydney on Saturday, with Chris Fagan needing to decide who replaces Neale and Lester. Stacked for midfield depth, the Lions could bring in Deven Robertson who is in the midst of another strong VFL season, or upgrade Bruce Reville from the sub role to the wing and give more midfield minutes to Levi Ashcroft or Jarrod Berry. Lester's replacement could see Tom Doedee play his first game in Lions colours after slowly finding form in the VFL, while Darragh Joyce is the other like-for-like option as a medium-sized defender. The Swans do not have a particularly tall forward line, in which case the Lions could opt for name Shadeau Brain or possibly debutant Luke Beecken if they wish to go smaller. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Camporeale
|Suspension
|Round 23
|Adam Cerra
|Knee soreness
|Test
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|Season
|Orazio Fantasia
|Hamstring
|Test
|Brodie Kemp
|Achilles
|Season
|Harry Lemmey
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|Season
|Harry O'Farrell
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Silvagni
|Groin
|Season
|Jagga Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Walsh
|Foot
|1 week
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
First-year sensation O'Farrell will undergo surgery after his heartbreaking ACL tear was confirmed by scans on Monday. A timeline has finally been set for Walsh's return, with the star midfielder expected to be available next week to face Port Adelaide after re-joining the main training group following his lingering foot problem. But in not so good news, Silvagni won't feature again this season, the club putting him on ice after he was unable to build back to full training loads with his groin issue. With his season over, he underwent surgery last week to remove the plate in his hand that he broke in round seven. McGovern, Fantasia and Cerra will all face fitness tests ahead of the Blues' clash with Gold Coast on Saturday night. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harvey Harrison
|Knee
|Season
|Bobby Hill
|Illness
|Test
|Tew Jiath
|Quad
|Season
|Beau McCreery
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Jakob Ryan
|Foot
|6-8 weeks
|Iliro Smit
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Lachie Sullivan
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie West
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
Jeremy Howe will return against Hawthorn on Thursday night after missing the past three games with a hamstring strain. Billy Frampton could also return against the Hawks’ tall forward line. Tom Mitchell was the carryover emergency on the weekend after being squeezed out of the 23. Harry DeMattia impressed in the VFL again while Wil Parker was busy in the win over Williamstown at Point Gellibrand. Noah Howes kicked four goals to continue his eye-catching form since joining the club via the Mid-Season Rookie Draft. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Bryan
|Knee
|Season
|Nate Caddy
|Groin
|TBC
|Jye Caldwell
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Nik Cox
|Concussion
|Season
|Sam Draper
|Achilles
|Season
|Tom Edwards
|Knee
|Season
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Season
|Kyle Langford
|Quad
|Test
|Nic Martin
|Knee
|Season
|Ben McKay
|Foot
|TBC
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Jordan Ridley
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|Season
|Elijah Tsatas
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
In some good news, the Bombers could regain Langford this week, albeit via the VFL, but there is otherwise no relief on the injury front ahead of Friday night's clash against Geelong. Rhys Unwin played his best game in his first season with 24 disposals and a goal in the VFL. Vigo Visentini (13 disposals and 34 hitouts), Zak Johnson (21), Kayle Gerreyn (18), Saad El-Hawli (15) and Alwyn Davey jnr (18) were others who were solid at the lower level. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matthew Johnson
|Ankle/foot
|1-2 weeks
|Odin Jones
|Back
|Season
|Alex Pearce
|Shin
|Test
|Aiden Riddle
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Corey Wagner
|Heel
|Test
|Hayden Young
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
Captain Pearce is pushing to return after completing a large session on the weekend, with the key defender now needing to get through main training this week. Wagner has battled some lingering soreness in his heel but shapes as an important inclusion if he can prove his fitness ahead of Saturday night's clash against Port Adelaide. Nat Fyfe was terrific in his WAFL return with 27 disposals in managed game time, with the Dockers likely to consider him as a substitute option initially. Defenders Brandon Walker and Cooper Simpson continue to put their hands up, while Will Brodie, who had 35 disposals in the WAFL, was an emergency last week. On the injury front, the Dockers are hopeful Young will return in the next three weeks after a low-end groin strain. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mitch Duncan
|Shoulder
|Test
|Cameron Guthrie
|Calf
|Test
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Groin
|Test
|Ollie Henry
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
Geelong could find itself with just one player on its injury list if Duncan, Guthrie and Kolodjashnij all pass fitness tests this week. All three are likely to return via the VFL, given the long layoffs in Guthrie and Kolodjashnij’s cases, and the strong form of the senior team. Should a spot open up ahead of the first bounce against Essendon on Friday night, Jhye Clark and George Stevens loom among the likely inclusions given their strong form in the Cats' last VFL outing two weeks ago. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Ballard
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Clohesy
|Ankle
|Test
|Zak Evans
|Thumb
|Season
|Will Graham
|Shoulder
|1-3 weeks
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|Season
|Max Knobel
|Foot
|Season
|Daniel Rioli
|Leg
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
Facing Carlton in Melbourne off the back of two strong wins, it’s unlikely Damien Hardwick will tinker with his team too much. He might want to give workhorse ruckman Jarrod Witts a rest at some stage, which would open the door for Ned Moyle to play, but aside from that it would be tinkering around the edges. Malcolm Rosas jnr kicked four goals in the VFL at the weekend to keep his name front of mind, while Jed Walter kicked a couple in his second match back at the lower level. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cody Angove
|Back
|Season
|Jack Buckley
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Adductor
|3-4 weeks
|Wade Derksen
|Toe
|Season
|Ollie Hannaford
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Jesse Hogan
|Foot
|Test
|Josh Kelly
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Toby McMullin
|Ankle
|Season
|Jack Ough
|Shoulder
|Season
|Conor Stone
|Foot
|Season
|Nathan Wardius
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
The Giants will welcome back Toby Greene from suspension to face the Roos, although they might be without Hogan as he continues to manage a foot issue. McMullin's serious ankle injury means he is one of seven players in the 'season over' category, with youngster Wardius also joining the list this week after rupturing his ACL in the VFL. Key players Buckley, Kelly and Daniels remain several weeks away. James Leake and Josh Fahey had plenty of the ball in the twos over the weekend so may be considered. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Day
|Foot
|Season
|Finn Maginness
|Kidney
|Season
|Noah Mraz
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Josh Weddle
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
Day won’t play again in 2025 but the star midfielder doesn’t require surgery in some good news from a dire situation. The 2023 best and fairest winner suffered another hot spot in his foot against Adelaide. Cam Mackenzie is in the frame to return after collecting 28 touches in the VFL last Saturday, while Sam Butler finished with 28 touches to put his hand up for a recall. Henry Hustwaite has starred for Box Hill this year, but struggled for senior opportunities. Changkuoth Jiath also impressed for Box Hill with 24 touches against Southport. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Knee/Shoulder
|Season
|Jake Lever
|Ankle
|TBC
|Steven May
|Suspension
|Round 23
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|Season
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Knee
|Season
|Oliver Sestan
|Face
|2 weeks
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
Melbourne says it's unlikely that Lever will return this season as he deals with an ongoing ankle issue. May has been cleared from concussion protocols but remains unavailable for another week due to his suspension. Jack Henderson, who was sidelined with a groin injury, has recovered well and is expected to be available this weekend at some level. With interim coach Troy Chaplin taking the reins against the Western Bulldogs, there could be immediate changes to the Dees' line-up. SSP signing Jai Culley earned a debut against the Eagles and more than impressed against his old side and should hold his spot. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Ankle
|Season
|Zac Banch
|Ribs
|Test
|Miller Bergman
|Knee
|Season
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Calf
|1 week
|Aidan Corr
|Calf
|1 week
|Paul Curtis
|Suspension
|Round 23
|Brayden George
|Shoulder
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Nick Larkey
|Knee
|TBC
|Luke McDonald
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jy Simpkin
|Knee
|Test
|Darcy Tucker
|Back
|Season
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
There's significant doubt over star goalkicker Larkey's fitness after he reaggravated a knee injury during last week's loss to St Kilda. He appears unlikely to play this week with the club still to put a timeline on his return. Banch is a test after being substituted at half-time with a rib injury, along with captain Simpkin, who has been experiencing inflammation of the tendon behind his knee. Corr and Callum-Jones are closing in on returns. George's season is over after copping a shoulder injury at training. 2024 mid-season draft pick-up Geordie Payne appears a likely inclusion for the suspended Paul Curtis after booting six goals in the VFL at the weekend. - Brandon Cohen
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Benny Barrett
|Ankle
|TBC
|Miles Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jase Burgoyne
|Leg
|TBC
|Ryan Burton
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Cochrane
|Foot
|Season
|Jason Horne-Francis
|Foot
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Calf
|Test
|Todd Marshall
|Achilles
|Season
|Jacob Moss
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Esava Ratugolea
|Hamstring
|Season
|Ivan Soldo
|Concussion
|TBC
|Dante Visentini
|Ankle
|Season
|Xavier Walsh
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
After missing with illness at the weekend, Port Adelaide should welcome back skipper Connor Rozee to play Fremantle at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night. Logan Evans also missed with illness and looks a straight swap for Burgoyne who has been ruled out of this week's match. Lukosius is closing in on a return, while Willie Rioli has now spent a few weeks in the SANFL, kicking two goals in a win at the weekend, and could be considered. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jacob Bauer
|ACL
|Season
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Shoulder
|Season
|Thomson Dow
|Patella
|Season
|Jonty Faull
|Knee
|Season
|Liam Fawcett
|Foot
|1-3 weeks
|Campbell Gray
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Ollie Hayes-Brown
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Sam Lalor
|Hamstring
|Season
|Mykelti Lefau
|Calf
|1-3 weeks
|Kane McAuliffe
|Quad
|3-5 weeks
|Hugo Ralphsmith
|Hamstring
|Season
|Samson Ryan
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Josh Smillie
|Conditioning
|TBC
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
Tim Taranto is available to play this week after two matches out with a calf, while Tom Lynch has now served his five-match ban for striking. Faull’s promising first season is over, but he has avoided surgery. Smillie was a chance to feature in the VFL last week, but has once again been set back by illness, and “still pulling up a little bit sore”. A line has also been put through Dow’s season. Given the lengthy injury list, there aren’t many options in the VFL, with just Josh Gibcus, Jacob Koschitzke and Jacob Blight playing in the twos last weekend. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dan Butler
|Elbow
|Season
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Isaac Keeler
|Hamstring
|Test
|Max King
|Knee
|Season
|Mitch Owens
|Hamstring
|Season
|Patrick Said
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Jimmy Webster
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
Owens will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring strain out of the win over North Melbourne, with surgery yet to be ruled out for the key forward. Keeler could be available for selection after dealing with a hamstring strain. Ross Lyon has some options at selection in the midfield after back-to-back wins. Mattaes Phillipou impressed in his return from a plantaris injury in the VFL, while Paddy Dow fired again to put his hand up for a senior recall after finishing with 28 touches against North Melbourne. Darcy Wilson starred for Sandringham with 37 disposals and 14 clearances. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Amartey
|Hamstring
|Season
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|Season
|Joel Hamling
|Hamstring
|Season
|Will Hayward
|Calf
|Test
|Logan McDonald
|Ankle
|Season
|Hayden McLean
|Concussion
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
Hayward and McLean will both push to return against the Lions after missing the Bombers game, which will add to the selection squeeze after several players put their hand up in the VFL last week. Matt Roberts responded to his axing with 31 touches, while Taylor Adams had 32 disposals, 12 clearances, six tackles and a goal. Ollie Florent was unspectacular on his senior return last week so might be vulnerable again, with youngsters like Caiden Cleary and Jesse Dattoli pushing hard for more senior footy. Paton's season is over after he suffered a knee injury last week. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bo Allan
|Ankle
|Season
|Oscar Allen
|Calf/Achilles/Knee
|Season
|Harry Edwards
|Foot
|Test
|Jack Hutchinson
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Callum Jamieson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jacob Newton
|Wrist
|Test
|Harley Reid
|Anke
|Season
|Jake Waterman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Elliot Yeo
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
The Eagles will have a much-needed injection of experience with midfielder Jack Graham available after serving his four-game suspension. Key defender Sandy Brock is the likely replacement for Harry Edwards if the big man is sidelined by a fresh foot issue after scans revealed tendon irritation. In attack, Malakai Champion impressed in the WAFL and could earn another chance. It wouldn't surprise if the match committee reverts to Matt Flynn in the ruck after he was surprisingly omitted against the Demons. Hutchinson suffered a hamstring injury in the WAFL. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harvey Gallagher
|Foot
|Season
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|1-3 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: August 5, 2025
In the mix
Treloar is building towards a return this year after the Western Bulldogs kept their season alive last Thursday night. The All-Australian could return in the VFL as soon as next weekend if things keep progressing. James Harmes kept his hand up for a recall after amassing 31 touches for Footscray last Friday. Nick Coffield performed strongly again, while Josh Dolan and Jordan Croft both kicked three each in the VFL – Josh Gabelich