Will Day is seen injured during Hawthorn's clash against Adelaide in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Chest Test Lachlan McAndrew Jaw 3 weeks Max Michalanney Hamstring 3-4 weeks Josh Rachele Knee TBC Oscar Ryan Hamstring 6-7 weeks Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

Defender Rory Laird was managed for last Friday night's win against Hawthorn but shapes as a likely inclusion for the trip west to face the Eagles. Fellow backman Butts could also come into the frame after returning to full training and contact work following his recovery from a punctured lung. The Crows are in excellent shape and, with 15 wins and a massive percentage, could look to manage one or two players if needed. If they do, players who have been on the fringe include wingman Luke Nankervis, forward Luke Pedlar, and draftee Sid Draper. Key forward Chris Burgess has been a regular goalkicker in the SANFL and was an emergency last week if veteran Taylor Walker requires a rest. Matt Crouch had a team-high 33 disposals in the SANFL. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Achilles Season Keidean Coleman Quad 5-7 weeks Ryan Lester Concussion 1 week Kai Lohmann Calf 2-3 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Conor McKenna Hamstring 3 weeks Lachie Neale Quad 3 weeks Jack Payne Knee Season James Tunstill Concussion TBC Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

Fresh off the rousing win over Collingwood there will be at least two changes to face Sydney on Saturday, with Chris Fagan needing to decide who replaces Neale and Lester. Stacked for midfield depth, the Lions could bring in Deven Robertson who is in the midst of another strong VFL season, or upgrade Bruce Reville from the sub role to the wing and give more midfield minutes to Levi Ashcroft or Jarrod Berry. Lester's replacement could see Tom Doedee play his first game in Lions colours after slowly finding form in the VFL, while Darragh Joyce is the other like-for-like option as a medium-sized defender. The Swans do not have a particularly tall forward line, in which case the Lions could opt for name Shadeau Brain or possibly debutant Luke Beecken if they wish to go smaller. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Camporeale Suspension Round 23 Adam Cerra Knee soreness Test Matt Cottrell Foot Season Orazio Fantasia Hamstring Test Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Harry Lemmey Hamstring 2-3 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring Test Nic Newman Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee Season Jack Silvagni Groin Season Jagga Smith Knee Season Sam Walsh Foot 1 week Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

First-year sensation O'Farrell will undergo surgery after his heartbreaking ACL tear was confirmed by scans on Monday. A timeline has finally been set for Walsh's return, with the star midfielder expected to be available next week to face Port Adelaide after re-joining the main training group following his lingering foot problem. But in not so good news, Silvagni won't feature again this season, the club putting him on ice after he was unable to build back to full training loads with his groin issue. With his season over, he underwent surgery last week to remove the plate in his hand that he broke in round seven. McGovern, Fantasia and Cerra will all face fitness tests ahead of the Blues' clash with Gold Coast on Saturday night. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Harrison Knee Season Bobby Hill Illness Test Tew Jiath Quad Season Beau McCreery Hamstring 1 week Reef McInnes Knee Season Jakob Ryan Foot 6-8 weeks Iliro Smit Foot 3-4 weeks Lachie Sullivan Knee Season Charlie West Foot 3-4 weeks Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

Jeremy Howe will return against Hawthorn on Thursday night after missing the past three games with a hamstring strain. Billy Frampton could also return against the Hawks’ tall forward line. Tom Mitchell was the carryover emergency on the weekend after being squeezed out of the 23. Harry DeMattia impressed in the VFL again while Wil Parker was busy in the win over Williamstown at Point Gellibrand. Noah Howes kicked four goals to continue his eye-catching form since joining the club via the Mid-Season Rookie Draft. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Nate Caddy Groin TBC Jye Caldwell Ankle 3 weeks Nik Cox Concussion Season Sam Draper Achilles Season Tom Edwards Knee Season Lewis Hayes Knee Season Harrison Jones Ankle Season Kyle Langford Quad Test Nic Martin Knee Season Ben McKay Foot TBC Darcy Parish Calf Season Zach Reid Hamstring Season Jordan Ridley Hamstring 3 weeks Will Setterfield Foot Season Elijah Tsatas Hamstring 2 weeks Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

In some good news, the Bombers could regain Langford this week, albeit via the VFL, but there is otherwise no relief on the injury front ahead of Friday night's clash against Geelong. Rhys Unwin played his best game in his first season with 24 disposals and a goal in the VFL. Vigo Visentini (13 disposals and 34 hitouts), Zak Johnson (21), Kayle Gerreyn (18), Saad El-Hawli (15) and Alwyn Davey jnr (18) were others who were solid at the lower level. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matthew Johnson Ankle/foot 1-2 weeks Odin Jones Back Season Alex Pearce Shin Test Aiden Riddle Foot Season Sam Sturt Knee Season Corey Wagner Heel Test Hayden Young Groin TBC Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

Captain Pearce is pushing to return after completing a large session on the weekend, with the key defender now needing to get through main training this week. Wagner has battled some lingering soreness in his heel but shapes as an important inclusion if he can prove his fitness ahead of Saturday night's clash against Port Adelaide. Nat Fyfe was terrific in his WAFL return with 27 disposals in managed game time, with the Dockers likely to consider him as a substitute option initially. Defenders Brandon Walker and Cooper Simpson continue to put their hands up, while Will Brodie, who had 35 disposals in the WAFL, was an emergency last week. On the injury front, the Dockers are hopeful Young will return in the next three weeks after a low-end groin strain. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Duncan Shoulder Test Cameron Guthrie Calf Test Jake Kolodjashnij Groin Test Ollie Henry Concussion Concussion protocols Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

Geelong could find itself with just one player on its injury list if Duncan, Guthrie and Kolodjashnij all pass fitness tests this week. All three are likely to return via the VFL, given the long layoffs in Guthrie and Kolodjashnij’s cases, and the strong form of the senior team. Should a spot open up ahead of the first bounce against Essendon on Friday night, Jhye Clark and George Stevens loom among the likely inclusions given their strong form in the Cats' last VFL outing two weeks ago. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Sam Clohesy Ankle Test Zak Evans Thumb Season Will Graham Shoulder 1-3 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Max Knobel Foot Season Daniel Rioli Leg 4-6 weeks Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

Facing Carlton in Melbourne off the back of two strong wins, it’s unlikely Damien Hardwick will tinker with his team too much. He might want to give workhorse ruckman Jarrod Witts a rest at some stage, which would open the door for Ned Moyle to play, but aside from that it would be tinkering around the edges. Malcolm Rosas jnr kicked four goals in the VFL at the weekend to keep his name front of mind, while Jed Walter kicked a couple in his second match back at the lower level. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Back Season Jack Buckley Calf 3 weeks Brent Daniels Adductor 3-4 weeks Wade Derksen Toe Season Ollie Hannaford Ankle 3-4 weeks Jesse Hogan Foot Test Josh Kelly Calf 3 weeks Toby McMullin Ankle Season Jack Ough Shoulder Season Conor Stone Foot Season Nathan Wardius Knee Season Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

The Giants will welcome back Toby Greene from suspension to face the Roos, although they might be without Hogan as he continues to manage a foot issue. McMullin's serious ankle injury means he is one of seven players in the 'season over' category, with youngster Wardius also joining the list this week after rupturing his ACL in the VFL. Key players Buckley, Kelly and Daniels remain several weeks away. James Leake and Josh Fahey had plenty of the ball in the twos over the weekend so may be considered. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Day Foot Season Finn Maginness Kidney Season Noah Mraz Knee 3-4 weeks Josh Weddle Back TBC Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

Day won’t play again in 2025 but the star midfielder doesn’t require surgery in some good news from a dire situation. The 2023 best and fairest winner suffered another hot spot in his foot against Adelaide. Cam Mackenzie is in the frame to return after collecting 28 touches in the VFL last Saturday, while Sam Butler finished with 28 touches to put his hand up for a recall. Henry Hustwaite has starred for Box Hill this year, but struggled for senior opportunities. Changkuoth Jiath also impressed for Box Hill with 24 touches against Southport. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee/Shoulder Season Jake Lever Ankle TBC Steven May Suspension Round 23 Shane McAdam Achilles Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Oliver Sestan Face 2 weeks Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

Melbourne says it's unlikely that Lever will return this season as he deals with an ongoing ankle issue. May has been cleared from concussion protocols but remains unavailable for another week due to his suspension. Jack Henderson, who was sidelined with a groin injury, has recovered well and is expected to be available this weekend at some level. With interim coach Troy Chaplin taking the reins against the Western Bulldogs, there could be immediate changes to the Dees' line-up. SSP signing Jai Culley earned a debut against the Eagles and more than impressed against his old side and should hold his spot. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Ankle Season Zac Banch Ribs Test Miller Bergman Knee Season Callum Coleman-Jones Calf 1 week Aidan Corr Calf 1 week Paul Curtis Suspension Round 23 Brayden George Shoulder Season Josh Goater Calf 2-3 weeks Nick Larkey Knee TBC Luke McDonald Shoulder Season Jy Simpkin Knee Test Darcy Tucker Back Season Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

There's significant doubt over star goalkicker Larkey's fitness after he reaggravated a knee injury during last week's loss to St Kilda. He appears unlikely to play this week with the club still to put a timeline on his return. Banch is a test after being substituted at half-time with a rib injury, along with captain Simpkin, who has been experiencing inflammation of the tendon behind his knee. Corr and Callum-Jones are closing in on returns. George's season is over after copping a shoulder injury at training. 2024 mid-season draft pick-up Geordie Payne appears a likely inclusion for the suspended Paul Curtis after booting six goals in the VFL at the weekend. - Brandon Cohen

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Benny Barrett Ankle TBC Miles Bergman Shoulder Season Jase Burgoyne Leg TBC Ryan Burton Knee 1-2 weeks Tom Cochrane Foot Season Jason Horne-Francis Foot Season Jack Lukosius Calf Test Todd Marshall Achilles Season Jacob Moss Ankle Test Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Season Ivan Soldo Concussion TBC Dante Visentini Ankle Season Xavier Walsh Shoulder Season Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

After missing with illness at the weekend, Port Adelaide should welcome back skipper Connor Rozee to play Fremantle at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night. Logan Evans also missed with illness and looks a straight swap for Burgoyne who has been ruled out of this week's match. Lukosius is closing in on a return, while Willie Rioli has now spent a few weeks in the SANFL, kicking two goals in a win at the weekend, and could be considered. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Bauer ACL Season Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Shoulder Season Thomson Dow Patella Season Jonty Faull Knee Season Liam Fawcett Foot 1-3 weeks Campbell Gray Knee 3-5 weeks Ollie Hayes-Brown Hamstring 1-3 weeks Sam Lalor Hamstring Season Mykelti Lefau Calf 1-3 weeks Kane McAuliffe Quad 3-5 weeks Hugo Ralphsmith Hamstring Season Samson Ryan Foot 3-5 weeks Josh Smillie Conditioning TBC Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

Tim Taranto is available to play this week after two matches out with a calf, while Tom Lynch has now served his five-match ban for striking. Faull’s promising first season is over, but he has avoided surgery. Smillie was a chance to feature in the VFL last week, but has once again been set back by illness, and “still pulling up a little bit sore”. A line has also been put through Dow’s season. Given the lengthy injury list, there aren’t many options in the VFL, with just Josh Gibcus, Jacob Koschitzke and Jacob Blight playing in the twos last weekend. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Elbow Season Dougal Howard Hamstring TBC Isaac Keeler Hamstring Test Max King Knee Season Mitch Owens Hamstring Season Patrick Said Calf 2 weeks Jimmy Webster Calf 2 weeks Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

Owens will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring strain out of the win over North Melbourne, with surgery yet to be ruled out for the key forward. Keeler could be available for selection after dealing with a hamstring strain. Ross Lyon has some options at selection in the midfield after back-to-back wins. Mattaes Phillipou impressed in his return from a plantaris injury in the VFL, while Paddy Dow fired again to put his hand up for a senior recall after finishing with 28 touches against North Melbourne. Darcy Wilson starred for Sandringham with 37 disposals and 14 clearances. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Hamstring Season Will Edwards Leg Season Joel Hamling Hamstring Season Will Hayward Calf Test Logan McDonald Ankle Season Hayden McLean Concussion Test Ben Paton Knee Season Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

Hayward and McLean will both push to return against the Lions after missing the Bombers game, which will add to the selection squeeze after several players put their hand up in the VFL last week. Matt Roberts responded to his axing with 31 touches, while Taylor Adams had 32 disposals, 12 clearances, six tackles and a goal. Ollie Florent was unspectacular on his senior return last week so might be vulnerable again, with youngsters like Caiden Cleary and Jesse Dattoli pushing hard for more senior footy. Paton's season is over after he suffered a knee injury last week. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bo Allan Ankle Season Oscar Allen Calf/Achilles/Knee Season Harry Edwards Foot Test Jack Hutchinson Hamstring 2-3 weeks Callum Jamieson Hamstring Test Jacob Newton Wrist Test Harley Reid Anke Season Jake Waterman Shoulder Season Elliot Yeo Ankle Season Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

The Eagles will have a much-needed injection of experience with midfielder Jack Graham available after serving his four-game suspension. Key defender Sandy Brock is the likely replacement for Harry Edwards if the big man is sidelined by a fresh foot issue after scans revealed tendon irritation. In attack, Malakai Champion impressed in the WAFL and could earn another chance. It wouldn't surprise if the match committee reverts to Matt Flynn in the ruck after he was surprisingly omitted against the Demons. Hutchinson suffered a hamstring injury in the WAFL. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Gallagher Foot Season Adam Treloar Calf 1-3 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Season Updated: August 5, 2025

In the mix

Treloar is building towards a return this year after the Western Bulldogs kept their season alive last Thursday night. The All-Australian could return in the VFL as soon as next weekend if things keep progressing. James Harmes kept his hand up for a recall after amassing 31 touches for Footscray last Friday. Nick Coffield performed strongly again, while Josh Dolan and Jordan Croft both kicked three each in the VFL – Josh Gabelich