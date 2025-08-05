Who's the best (and worst) at reeling in a deficit to claim victory in 2025?

L-R: Josh Treacy, Taylor Walker, Lachie Ash. Pictures: AFL Photos

JUSTIN Longmuir was confident Fremantle would "outlast anyone" in 2025 and that has come to fruition as the finals race has heated up.

The Dockers' win over Carlton on Sunday was the fourth time in six weeks they have won after trailing at three-quarter time, having also come from behind in wins over St Kilda, Hawthorn and Collingwood.

The two Sydney clubs are the only other teams to turn a three-quarter time deficit into a win more than twice this year, but the Dockers' ability to turn the tide in 2025 is even more remarkable given their 2024 record.

The Dockers lost after leading at the final change on five occasions in 2024, which was three more than any other club, while they were also one of just four clubs last year that was unable to turn a three-quarter time deficit into a win.

Having missed out on a top-eight spot by just two points, it was a record that cost them finals.

Wins after trailing at 3QT 2024 2025 Adelaide 1 2 Brisbane 3 2 Carlton 2 0 Collingwood 3 0 Essendon 2 1 Fremantle 0 4 Geelong 2 2 Gold Coast 0 1 Greater Western Sydney 2 3 Hawthorn 1 1 Melbourne 2 1 North Melbourne 0 1 Port Adelaide 4 1 Richmond 0 1 St Kilda 2 1 Sydney 2 3 West Coast 2 0 Western Bulldogs 1 1

This year, though, they have been the hunter rather than the hunted in final terms, validating a pre-season prediction from Longmuir after a punishing pre-season.

"I think we can mix it with anyone, and I think we can outlast anyone," Longmuir told AFL.com.au in February.

"I think we're fitter, I think we're stronger and the gym work has gone to another level.

"You can see that in our contest and our ability to hit bodies at training, and there's been times when I've had to remind the players that you're going up against your teammates because they just seem to be hitting a bit harder than what they were.

"They've been able to endure the heat since Christmas and we've had multiple days where it's north of 35C and touching on 40C and they've been able to endure through that and get each other through that."

Losses after leading at 3QT 2024 2025 Adelaide 1 2 Brisbane 2 2 Carlton 2 3 Collingwood 2 2 Essendon 1 1 Fremantle 5 1 Geelong 1 0 Gold Coast 1 1 Greater Western Sydney 2 0 Hawthorn 2 3 Melbourne 2 2 North Melbourne 2 0 Port Adelaide 1 1 Richmond 1 1 St Kilda 1 2 Sydney 2 0 West Coast 1 3 Western Bulldogs 0 1

Adelaide has also shown itself to be fighters in recent weeks, with the win over Hawthorn last Friday night coming after it had trailed by 32 points early in the game. It was the second time in a month that the Crows have overturned a deficit of four goals or more to win, having come from 28 points down against Melbourne in round 17.

The Giants have also won after trailing by four or more goals three times this season – against Sydney in round 20, Gold Coast in round 15 and Richmond in round 12 – while Brisbane has been the king of the big comeback in the past 12 months.

In the eight games between their famous semi-final win over the Giants last year and round five this year, the Lions overcame a margin of at least 24 points to win on five occasions.

With the heat only rising as September approaches, the likes of the Dockers, Crows, Giants and Lions could well have a crucial edge over the rest of the competition.

Winning after trailing by 24+ points, 2025

St Kilda v Melbourne, R20 (trailed by 46)

Richmond v Carlton, R1 (trailed by 41)

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs, R5 (trailed by 39)

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney, R20 (trailed by 35)

Hawthorn v Greater Western Sydney, R3 (trailed by 35)

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond, R12 (trailed by 34)

Adelaide v Hawthorn, R21 (trailed by 32)

Brisbane v Geelong, R3 (trailed by 32)

Brisbane v West Coast, R2 (trailed by 31)

Geelong v Adelaide, R5 (trailed by 30)

Essendon v West Coast, R6 (trailed by 29)

Gold Coast v Sydney, R7 (trailed by 29)

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast, R15 (trailed by 29)

Adelaide v Melbourne, R17 (trailed by 28)

Port Adelaide v West Coast, R18 (trailed by 25)

Fremantle v Carlton, R21 (trailed by 24)

Melbourne v Brisbane, R10 (trailed by 24)

Western Bulldogs v Carlton (trailed by 24)