Jason Dunstall and Dr Peter Harcourt. Pictures: AFL Photos/Sports Australia

The Australian Football League congratulates Jason Dunstall and Dr Peter Harcourt, after it was announced today they will be inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

Dunstall, one of just 33 Legends in the Australian Football Hall of Fame, is to be inducted as an athlete member by Sport Australia while Dr Harcourt, the league’s long-time medical commissioner, is being recognised for his services to sports medicine, including Australian football, cricket, basketball and both Olympic and Commonwealth Games levels.

AFL Chief Executive Andrew Dillon congratulated both men, saying they had given so much to football and were deservedly now also being recognised for their contribution across Australia’s proud history in sport.

"Jason is one of the greatest footballers our game was privileged to see, as the spearhead of a Hawthorn side that dominated the late 1980s and early 1990s. As one of just six men to have kicked more than 1000 goals in VFL/AFL history, as well as a four-time premiership player, he stands apart as a Legend of our game."

"Dr Peter Harcourt has equally made an incredible contribution across more than 30 years, as a medical commissioner for our game, as well as his lead work for cricket and basketball and across other sports at Commonwealth and Olympic level. Our game owes him an enormous debt and we look forward to both of them being celebrated this year at the Sport Australia Hall of Fame induction ceremony," he said.

Their key achievements are as follows:



Jason Dunstall

269 games for Hawthorn, kicking 1254 goals (third most in VFL/AFL history)

1986, 1988, 1989, 1991 premiership teams

1988, 1989, 1992, 1993 best and fairest

1988, 1989, 1992 Coleman medal

1988, 1989, 1992, 1994 All Australian

12x Hawthorn leading goalkicker

Legend of the Game



Peter Harcourt

AFL Medical Commissioner and Chief Medical officer roles 1997-2021.



Also medical roles with the Federation of International Basketball, the International Cricket Council, Basketball Australia, National Basketball League, Victorian Institute of Sport and the Commonwealth Games Federation, as well as attending Olympic Games as part of the Australian medical team.



Has played a lead role in developing best-practice protocols for individuals and sporting codes and facilitating research across injury prevention, concussion management, and return-to-play protocols, as well as anti-doping monitoring and practices.



Was awarded an OAM in 2007, and was elevated to AM in 2023 for significant service to sports and exercise medicine, and anti-doping monitoring.