Jeremy Cameron and Chris Scott address the Cats star's push for 100 goals

Jeremy Cameron kicks a goal during the match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GIVE Jeremy Cameron another premiership over the ton any day - although the double would be nice.

The Geelong spearhead said he is unfussed whether he becomes the first player since Lance Franklin in 2008 to reach 100 goals in a season.

His path to triple figures stalled on Friday night, when Cameron sprayed 4.5 in the Cats' 44-point win over Essendon. That took him to 79 for the season.

There had been anticipation Cameron could kick a bag against the undermanned Bombers defence.

Instead, teammate Shannon Neale kicked the first three goals of the game, and Jayden Laverde and Mason Redman worked hard to curb Cameron's influence.

"If it ever happened, I'm not going to pass off the 99th, pass off the 100th goal," Cameron told Channel Seven post-match.

"If it happened, it would be awesome. I was out there when Buddy kicked his 1000th goal. That was awesome to be around, even though they beat us on that day.

"It is not something I want to sort of talk about too much because we have got a bigger picture and something in mind.

"I have been lucky enough to win a Coleman Medal and I have won a flag, and I would much rather the flag any day."

Cats coach Chris Scott said after the game he is unsure how driven Cameron is to reach 100.

Geelong at times overshared the ball, especially going into attack, and Scott wondered how much of that was trying to load up Cameron.

"It's rarely a problem when you have players who are looking to share the ball," he said.

"But at half-time I did make the point - hey, if you're in a position to kick the goal, just kick it.

"If he's in a position where he's kicking a lot of goals, it's unlikely we'd come in and saying 'geez we played poorly, even though Jez kicked eight'.

"He's been kicking so well ... when he misses them, it really stands out."