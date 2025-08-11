AFL.com.au's team of journalists have predicted their ladders for the end of the season

Jordan De Goey and Will Hoskin-Elliott celebrate a goal during Collingwood's clash against Hawthorn in round 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD will earn a double chance, Brisbane will host a home elimination final and Greater Western Sydney will miss the eight, according to our reporters.

AFL.com.au's team of journalists have used our ladder predictor to tip the final make-up of the top eight, and Lions' shock loss to Sydney on Saturday has shaken up the race for finals spots.

LADDER PREDICTOR Who will make the eight, who will miss out?

Despite their run of losses, our reporters are backing the Magpies to finish fourth and travel to Adelaide for a qualifying final, with the Lions tipped to slip to sixth spot and host Hawthorn.

It means GWS, which faces Gold Coast away on Saturday, has been tipped to slide out of the eight and miss the finals on percentage.

If our predictions hold true, the final game of the home and away season between Gold Coast and Essendon could be the difference between the Suns finishing third or potentially sliding out of the top four altogether.

AFL.com.au's predicted ladder

1. Adelaide

2. Geelong

3. Gold Coast

4. Collingwood

5. Fremantle

6. Brisbane

7. Hawthorn

8. Western Bulldogs

9. Greater Western Sydney

10. Sydney

11. St Kilda

12. Carlton

13. Port Adelaide

14. Melbourne

15. Essendon

16. North Melbourne

17. Richmond

18. West Coast