AFL.com.au's The 25 was released on Tuesday, but which players were unlucky to miss out?

Andrew Brayshaw celebrates Fremantle's win over Carlton in R21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AUGUST edition of The 25 featured four new faces and there's a handful of desperately unlucky players on the verge of breaking through next month.

On Tuesday, AFL.com.au's panel of journalists and experts released our monthly list of the 25 best players in the AFL, based both on form this season and a body of work across previous years.

There were four new players compared to the July list, with big names Patrick Cripps, Christian Petracca, Zach Merrett and Jesse Hogan all dropping out and Errol Gulden, Kozzy Pickett, Riley Thilthorpe and Izak Rankine coming in.

While the four who missed out are on the way down, two players to keep an eye on next month are Andrew Brayshaw and Brodie Grundy, who have both been in red-hot form this year but fell just short of making the August list.

Hogan is also a watch for the rest of the season; if he can overcome his injury issues and return to his 2024 form, he'll likely be back in The 25 in no time.

Take a look at the August rankings below and be sure to return in a few weeks for our post-season edition of The 25.

1) Marcus Bontempelli

2) Nick Daicos

3) Jeremy Cameron

4) Sam Darcy

5) Zak Butters

6) Isaac Heeney

7) Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

8) Jordan Dawson

9) Noah Anderson

10) Caleb Serong

11) Lachie Neale

12) Max Gawn

13) Bailey Smith

14) Hugh McCluggage

15) Matt Rowell

16) Max Holmes

17) Luke Jackson

18) Toby Greene

19) Ed Richards

20) Chad Warner

21) Izak Rankine

22) Riley Thilthorpe

23) Kozzy Pickett

24) Sam Taylor

25) Errol Gulden

26) Zach Merrett

27) Patrick Cripps

28) Andrew Brayshaw

29) Jesse Hogan

30) Brodie Grundy