Dylan Shiel looks dejected after Essendon's loss to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL Tribunal has handed Essendon veteran Dylan Shiel a one-match ban for his push that put teammate Luamon Lual in a vulnerable position in Friday night's match against Geelong.

Shiel was referred directly to the Tribunal on the rough conduct charge after shoving Mark O'Connor in the back, causing a sickening incident in which Lual catapulted over the top of the Cats defender and landed awkwardly on his neck and shoulder.

Lual had to leave the field in obvious distress, but was able to return before being subbed out of the game.

While highly unusual for a player to be cited for endangering a teammate rather than an opponent, there is scope in the rules of the game for this to happen.

"In this respect, the Laws of Australian Football state that a player owes a duty of care to all other players, not just their opponents," an AFL statement read.

Bombers coach Brad Scott said earlier on Tuesday he was unsure if a player could be suspended for injuring a teammate.

"It seems like it's a bit of a test case. It's been ungraded and sent to the Tribunal effectively. It looks to me like it's just well, it's a hard one for the MRO to come to a decision on, to they've sent it to the Tribunal to get their opinion," he said.

"We have a high level of confidence in our case, though ... The decision to me looks like 'we don't know either, so let's give it to someone else to decide'."

Adelaide will also head to the Tribunal to challenge veteran Rory Laird's one-game rough conduct ban for a high bump, which currently rules him out of Saturday's vital home game against Collingwood.

