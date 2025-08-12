Round 23 will see several crucial fixtures set to have a hand in deciding, and shaping, the top eight

James Peatling chases Ned Long during Adelaide's clash against Collingwood in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

EVERY spot in the top eight is still up for grabs after Collingwood and Brisbane stumbled, while Adelaide and Fremantle both survived a scare last week.

The Dockers and Lions meet in a crunch clash on Friday night where the winner will have a double chance in their own hands and leave the loser at real risk of missing the finals.

Gold Coast seek to put a horror record against Greater Western Sydney to bed the following day, while the ladder-leading Crows will be out to break a longer streak of losses to the Magpies on Saturday night.

Here is what to look out for across round 23 and a tip for each match.

Essendon v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Friday, August 15, 7.20pm AEST

Last time: St Kilda 17.6 (108) d Essendon 8.7 (55), R20 2024

What it means

Essendon (6-14) is running out of chances to add to the six wins it secured in the first half of the season after 10 consecutive defeats while dealing with a deepening injury crisis. The Bombers have been more competitive when facing other teams out of finals contention during that horror stretch and can hold out hope of challenging the Saints even while naming a patched-up side.

St Kilda (8-13) has given its season a breath of fresh air with three consecutive wins even if it has each come by narrow margins against some of the lesser lights. The Saints could continue to lay foundations for next season and maintain a curious record of securing at least 10 wins in each year of this decade with a victory over the Bombers and then a boilover against the Giants next week.

Game shapers

Peter Wright has battled through three injury-interrupted campaigns since winning a club champion award in 2022 but continues to boost the Bombers' tall stocks when available to play. After a delayed start to this season, the 203cm key forward has played 16 matches in a row and booted 25 goals to be a reliable target for the Bombers as he reaches 150 games at his second club.

Marcus Windhager has built a reputation as one of the toughest taggers in the competition but increasingly shows that he can also win his own ball as a valuable member of the Saints' onball brigade. The 22-year-old is averaging 22 disposals a game and gathered that many to half-time last week, to make it all the more curious that the Saints are yet to secure his long-term future.

Early tip: St Kilda by 22 points

Marcus Windhager celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Hawthorn in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Fremantle v Brisbane, Optus Stadium

Friday, August 15, 6.35pm AEST

Last time: Fremantle 14.9 (93) d Brisbane 10.10 (70), R1 2024

What it means

Fremantle (15-6) took until the last minute of the game to pip Port Adelaide and snatch an 11th win from the past 12 matches that lifted it into the top four for the first time this season. The Dockers have a strong record against the other contenders with the fewest defeats to the rest of the top nine teams this year but still need at least one more victory to secure their finals place.

Brisbane (14-1-6) paid a heavy price for a shock loss to Sydney as it dropped out of the top four for the first time since round two and is now at genuine risk of missing out on a finals place. The Lions need at least one more win to secure a top-eight finish but still have their hopes for a double chance in their own hands as they face the Dockers and then the Hawks.

Game shapers

Michael Frederick looms as a weapon for Fremantle as it closes on securing a second finals berth in the past 10 seasons at the same time as the forward reaches 100 matches this week. The 25-year-old is a threat in the attacking half with his pace and pressure, and he has already equalled a career-high haul of 28 goals in a season with perhaps a handful of matches still to play.

Harris Andrews stood tall even as Brisbane was stunned by Sydney last week and will need to lead the way again with fellow co-captain Lachie Neale sidelined for the crunch clash against Fremantle. The 28-year-old has the versatility to line up on any of the Dockers' key forwards and can eliminate dangers as the top defender in the competition for spoils or by taking intercept marks.

Early tip: Fremantle by four points

Michael Frederick in action during Fremantle's clash against Port Adelaide in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney, People First Stadium

Saturday, August 16, 12.35pm AEST

Last time: Greater Western Sydney 16.10 (106) d Gold Coast 14.15 (99), R15 2025

What it means

Gold Coast (14-6) is finding form at the right time of year after holding off a late charge from Carlton to secure a sixth win from its past seven matches. The Suns have smashed many hoodoos this season but will have to stare down another as they take on a Giants outfit that has dominated them in the past while continuing to edge toward a first finals campaign and perhaps even a top-four finish.

GWS (14-7) responded emphatically to a heavy defeat by rivals the Western Bulldogs when blowing away North Melbourne from the opening term. The Giants have an imperious record against the Suns after winning 14 of their past 15 clashes though have little margin for error this time as their relatively poor percentage compared to the other finals contenders leaves them exposed.

Game shapers

Matt Rowell is at the top of his game as he helps propel the Suns toward a breakthrough finals appearance with a fearless attack on the contest that has not prevented him reaching 100 consecutive games this week. The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 26.2 disposals while also leading the competition for gathering 8.9 clearances a game as the key to a powerful onball brigade.

Toby Greene hit the ground running as he returned from a one-week ban to boot three goals against North Melbourne but might feel he still owes his side. The Giants captain was suspended for their crushing and costly loss to the Bulldogs that has left his team needing two wins from the final two matches to be sure of securing a finals place.

Early tip: Greater Western Sydney by three points

Matt Rowell is tackled by Darcy Jones and Finn Callaghan during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Engie Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, August 16, 1.20pm AEST

Last time: Port Adelaide 16.14 (110) d Carlton 8.12 (60), R16 2025

What it means

Carlton (7-14) flipped the script on its own disappointing season as it made a sluggish start but stormed home to give Gold Coast a scare last week. The Blues have lost seven of their past eight matches but quickly need to rediscover something resembling their best form to secure at least one more victory if they are to avoid their lowest finish since 2019.

Port Adelaide (8-13) put up its most spirited performance for the past month as it opened a handy lead over top-four contender Fremantle before being overrun in the final term. The Power have now lost four matches in a row and are running out of chances to secure one last victory on the run home during coach Ken Hinkley's final season in charge.

Game shapers

Cooper Lord has been a shining light for the Blues through the second half of the season as he has stepped into the engine room and limited the impact of some of the best midfielders in the game. The 20-year-old has curtailed the influence of the Dockers' and Suns' prime movers and could be set for a huge challenge this week if handed the job to run with the Power gun Zak Butters.

Aliir Aliir has remained a solid member of the Port Adelaide defence even if he has rarely set the world on fire this year until showing signs of his best with a dominant display against the Dockers. The key defender gathered a season-high 22 disposals and even drifted forward to boot his first goal in 112 matches with the Power, and can expect to be handed a critical role against the Blues' tall timber.

Early tip: Carlton by nine points

Aliir Aliir celebrates his first goal for Port Adelaide during a clash against Fremantle in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn v Melbourne, MCG

Saturday, August 16, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 13.13 (91) d Melbourne 7.14 (56), R9 2025

What it means

Hawthorn (14-7) gave its finals hopes a huge boost with a thumping win over Collingwood that not only kept it one win ahead of the Western Bulldogs but also well ahead of Greater Western Sydney on percentage. But the Hawks cannot afford to slip up against a Demons outfit with plenty to prove despite being out of the finals race, especially with the Lions still to come in a crunch clash next week.

Melbourne (7-14) responded to the sacking of coach Simon Goodwin with one of its best performances for the season as it pushed the Bulldogs to the line before falling a goal short. The Demons might be just as buoyed by some of their emerging players stepping up to lead the charge as they seek to end the season strongly while taking on more finals hopefuls in the Hawks and the Pies.

Game shapers

Nick Watson has built on a hugely promising debut campaign last year to boot 30 goals this season though he arguably had his most impactful match yet for his all-round game against the Pies. The 170cm forward kicked two majors but did much of his best work away from goal with 14 disposals as he continues to add more strings to his bow while the Hawks edge toward a finals berth.

Steven May continues to enjoy a rollercoaster career as one of the leading defenders in the game while also coming under the spotlight for unusual or contentious moments. The 33-year-old is due to return from a three-match ban to reinforce the Demons backline as they come up against the wide spread of the Hawks' key forward stocks and May reaches 250 games across two clubs.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 23 points

Nick Watson during the round eight match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG, May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, August 16, 7.05pm ACST

Last time: Collingwood 11.12 (78) d Adelaide 10.8 (68), R10 2025

What it means

Adelaide (16-5) survived a huge scare as it took until the dying stages before finishing off bottom-placed West Coast but might be excused for having one eye on bigger challenges to come. The Crows are already sure to be playing finals for the first time since 2017 but could lock in a double chance and a pair of home finals with a win over the stumbling Magpies.

Collingwood (15-6) quickly lost its firm grip on top spot and is now at risk of missing out on a double chance after four defeats in five matches with the most concerning a hammering from Hawthorn last week. The Pies have found scoring difficult in recent weeks and are now also conceding more than they would like but can turn to an ominous record against the Crows after 10 wins in a row.

Game shapers

Izak Rankine is already among the most electric players in the competition but could be set to light up the finals series with his tendency to perform at his best on the biggest stages. The 25-year-old has added greater consistency to his game as he moves to within reach of his highest season goals haul of 36 while also averaging career-highs for disposals (20.7) and clearances (4.4).

Jamie Elliott made a stunning start to his 14th season and has already soared to his highest goal tally with 48 but is showing signs of a rare form slump at the wrong time of year. The 32-year-old finished with a season-low six disposals and was unusually wayward when kicking for goal against the Hawks but the Pies need the small forward to quickly return to his best with finals on the horizon.

Early tip: Adelaide by 17 points

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal during round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne v Richmond, Ninja Stadium

Sunday, August 17, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: North Melbourne 12.6 (78) d Richmond 11.8 (74), R10 2025

What it means

North Melbourne (4-1-16) barely put up a fight as it was quickly brushed aside by Greater Western Sydney and fell to a seventh consecutive defeat during a disappointing run home. But the Roos could build hope and tick off a pair of minor milestones with a victory that will lift them to their most wins in a season since 2019 and possibly out of the bottom two for the first time since the same campaign.

Richmond (5-16) continued its rollercoaster season as it bounced back from a poor showing against Gold Coast to push St Kilda all the way until suffering a narrow defeat. The Tigers can lay another foundation for the future with a victory that would ensure they finish above the Kangaroos and rub more salt into the wound for holding their rebuilding rivals' first-round draft pick this year.

Game shapers

Luke Davies-Uniacke has had an up-and-down season that has often reflected his side's fortunes as he averages 23.7 disposals and 5.7 clearances while falling away in both areas compared to previous years. The 26-year-old can be the leader of the Kangaroos' emerging onball brigade but needs to lift his impact as his side plays for the pride of climbing out of the bottom two.

Tom Lynch can be judged on more than just the goals he kicks this season but the veteran in the Tigers forward line will still rue the missed opportunities that cost his side dearly against the Saints. The 32-year-old returned from a five-match ban to have one of his most impactful games of the season and will be licking his lips over the prospect of bouncing back in front of goal against the undermanned Roos.

Early tip: North Melbourne by eight points

Luke Davies-Uniacke in action during North Melbourne's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney v Geelong, SCG

Sunday, August 17, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 16.16 (112) d Geelong 12.10 (82), R13 2024

What it means

Sydney (11-10) has fallen well short of matching the heights it hit last year after a stuttering start to the season and is now left leaving its mark on the finals race. The Swans went a long way to proving that they are the best of the rest with a surprise win over the Lions and could shake up the top eight further with a victory over a Cats outfit that has barely been tested over the past month.

Geelong (15-6) took its time to shake off a spirited Essendon before running away to a fourth comfortable victory on the trot to edge closer to securing a double chance. The Cats now face the toughest test on their run home with the trip to take on the Swans knowing that a victory this week and another against the Tigers will earn them a pair of home finals.

Game shapers

Nick Blakey has been a key to the Swans turning around their form through the second half of the season as the return of defensive reinforcements has allowed the dashing half-back to be let off the leash again. The 25-year-old can still be trusted to lock down on the opposition’s dangerous forwards but is also bringing run and carry back to his game as he reaches 150 matches.

Shaun Mannagh continues to stake his claim to be among the best bargain basement pick-ups in recent years as he makes an impact for the Cats whether lining up close to goal or stepping into the midfield. The 28-year-old is making up for lost time in his second season as he averages 18.8 disposals and has 23 goals including an equal career-high three last week against the Bombers.

Early tip: Geelong by 19 points

Nick Blakey takes a mark during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Western Bulldogs v West Coast, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, August 17, 4.40pm AEST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 16.10 (106) d West Coast 3.12 (30), R3 2024

What it means

The Western Bulldogs (13-8) kept their finals hopes alive after surviving a huge scare against an inspired Melbourne but still have no room for error over the last two rounds. The Dogs already have a higher percentage than the other sides chasing a top-eight spot and will need no reminder of the danger the Eagles can pose after a costly loss in the same round knocked them out of the finals race two years ago.

West Coast (1-20) put in one of its best performances of the season as it led Adelaide into the final term and pushed the ladder leader until the dying stages before suffering a gut-wrenching defeat. The Eagles' task to find a second win of the season does not get any easier as they face a Bulldogs outfit that have shown they know how to put the foot down to crush the also-rans this year.

Game shapers

Bailey Dale is increasingly critical to the way that the Bulldogs play as his dash and dare coming out of defence gets the ball moving and gives more opportunities to their formidable attack. The 29-year-old is averaging a career-high 26.9 disposals and 5.3 rebounds as he deals with opposition minders even when lining up in the Dogs' backline.

Liam Baker has grown in stature and is averaging a career-high 21.8 disposals since making the move from Richmond to take on a leading role at the rebuilding West Coast. The 27-year-old is a key to the Eagles’ engine room as his fearless attack on the ball and consistency show an emerging side the way while the dual premiership player reaches 150 matches across two clubs.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 73 points