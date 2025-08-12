Darcy Gardiner during the round five match between Melbourne and Brisbane at the MCG, April 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WHATEVER injury-depleted backline Brisbane runs out against Fremantle on Friday night, veteran Darcy Gardiner is confident can do the job.

The Lions are no strangers to dealing with injury adversity, having done so for much of their 2024 premiership campaign, but the current situation has neared a tipping point.

They will get Ryan Lester back to face the Dockers as he exits concussion protocols, and have a big decision to make on Brandon Starcevich, who was a late withdrawal for Saturday's loss to Sydney with a hamstring complaint.

Starcevich ran well at Brisbane's training on Tuesday morning, but with the five-hour flight west coming 24 hours later, the club’s match committee has a tough call.

Gardiner, who has played the past six weeks in his customary lockdown defensive role, says the lack of continuity in the back seven has been difficult, but far from insurmountable.

Learn More 03:56

"It's an important part of the ground to build connection and synergy, and playing with each other does go a long way to that," he said.

"We've seen in the past we've had guys come in and played roles and got it done.

"We think it happened on the weekend, we just didn't get the result."

Jack Payne (knee) and Noah Answerth (achilles) were already out for the season prior to the Lester and Starcevich absences.

Lachie Neale, Kai Lohmann, Keidean Coleman and Conor McKenna are also in the rehab group.

Lachie Neale during the round 21 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, August 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Tom Doedee played his first senior game in over two years, while Bruce Reville was forced into the back seven, a role he has rarely played at the top level.

Gardiner is no stranger to injury himself, one of four players that missed most of last year with ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments, being forced to watch the winning Grand Final from the grandstand.

"It was disappointing last year … but it was still great for the club to win," he said.

"I've got an opportunity now to have a crack at it if things go to plan. I'm pretty hungry, I'm at the pointy end of my career as well.

"I'm certainly not going to leave any stone unturned, that’s for sure."

Jesse Dattoli is tackled by Darcy Gardiner during the round 22 match between Brisbane and Sydney at The Gabba, August 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The 29-year-old was full of praise for Fremantle's forward line ahead of a game the Lions must win to lock away their spot in the top eight.

"They've got a pretty exciting forward line, that three-pronged attack.

"They've been working really well together this year and they've got some dangerous small forwards that are quite fast, get up, rip back, and apply a lot of pressure.

"It's a very very tough task and we’re going to have our hands full.

"We've been able to bounce well from losses. We've got good confidence there.

"We're in this position now where we have to win. That's all there is to it for us."