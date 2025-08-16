You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Tom Mitchell in action during the R20 match between Collingwood and Richmond at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

The final round of the Smithy's VFL home and away season promises to be a beauty, with the minor premiership and spots in the finals still very much up for grabs.

Box Hill and Footscray, which sit first and second on the ladder level on points, face Casey and Carlton, respectively, with either team still in with a shot of finishing on top. Southport will need to beat North Melbourne to retain third, while Frankston and Brisbane clash in an enthralling encounter. Collingwood and Richmond are also still alive in the chase for fourth position. Meanwhile, Williamstown can jump into the finals with a win over the Tigers, at the expense of Coburg, which has a bye.

The first place in the rebel VFLW Grand Final will be determined when Collingwood and Box Hill meet in the second semi-final on Saturday at ETU Stadium from 10.05am AEST. Sunday’s first semi-final will see reigning premier North Melbourne-Werribee host Williamstown at Arden Street Oval from 12.05pm AEST. The winner of the first semi-final will progress to the preliminary final where they will play the loser of the second semi-final. The loser of the first semi-final will be eliminated.

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE for the Marsh AFL National Championships.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

