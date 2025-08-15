This GWS Giants defender is on a journey to find out more about his Ghanaian heritage

Connor Idun during the round seven match between GWS and Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, April 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CONNOR Idun wants to know why he is who he is. For two hours every weekend in winter, he is one of the most reliable defenders in the AFL. But beyond football, he has many questions. Some will be answered when he visits Ghana for the first time in October.

Idun was born in Essex, England, but grew up nearly 17,000km away from his Ghanaian father in Victoria after his parents split when he was five. Idun's mother relocated them to Melbourne before settling in Drysdale, where the African population was so small that he was the only boy of colour in primary school.

The 25-year-old hadn't seen his dad, Zac, or his older brother, Chris, for ten years when they came to watch him play for the first time at Engie Stadium last March. Their first interaction in a decade was captured on live television when Brian Taylor unwittingly intercepted them in the rooms on Channel 7 after the win over Collingwood.

Since that moment, Idun has reconnected with his father, who is a Scotland Yard detective, and that side of his family. He was quickly added to the Idun WhatsApp group and feels increasingly more attached to his Ghanaian culture by the day.

Like many at Greater Western Sydney, Stephen Coniglio has grown from a teenager to a man in western Sydney, steadily learning more about his Italian ancestry while encouraging others to embrace their own heritage. Idun needed that push to explore more.

Learn More 03:48

"When I came to the club I didn't know too much about my heritage; I knew I was Ghanaian, but I couldn't tell you if it was east Africa or west Africa. When people were asking me, I found it a bit embarrassing that I didn't know," Idun told AFL.com.au at Giants headquarters this week.

"I think that lack of connection with my dad hurt me with just knowing about it. Once I came to the club, 'Cogs' is really good at embracing cultures and knowing about where he's from, so I looked up to that and thought it was time I started learning more about why I am who I am. I got real curious and started looking at athletes around the world who are Ghanaian and followed them closely. I found it really cool that I'm from somewhere different."

Idun is heading to the Spanish island Mallorca with a group of teammates for Harry Himmelberg's wedding in the off-season. Then, after some time in England, Idun will travel to Accra, Ghana's capital, with Tom Green and Brent Daniels for a week with his dad and brother.

"Tom Green and Brent Daniels have both put their hand up to come. That means a lot to me that they want to learn a bit more about my culture with me," Idun said.

"My dad is coming and so is my older brother. I've got uncles over there, heaps of cousins, so they are excited for me. Dad has a full seven-day itinerary lined up for me. There are castles, hikes, waterfalls; he has founded a school over there with his brother, so we are going to check that out. Then see why I am who I am."

Idun's status in the game has soared over the last few years. Like countless Giants since the club's inception, he would, undoubtedly, be a much bigger name if he played for a powerhouse like Collingwood, Carlton or in Adelaide or Perth. But he isn't in this caper for fame.

Connor Idun during the round ten match between GWS and Fremantle at ENGIE Stadium, May 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

After witnessing the impact of the Stephen Coniglio Academy in western Sydney up close, Idun is aware he is now a role model for kids from Ghanaian or African backgrounds, many who have recently arrived in Australia as refugees.

"Doing community visits around western Sydney and having Ghanaian kids coming up to me and telling me how proud they are to be Ghanaian is amazing," Idun said.

"Looking back when I was younger, if I had someone to look up to who was Ghanaian would have meant the world to me. The fact that I've got that platform to do that in western Sydney, which is really diverse, means the world to me."

Soccer is popular at the Giants. Most follow the English Premier League, where many Ghanaian internationals have left a mark. GWS skipper Toby Greene often wears a Ghana national team jersey, a small gesture that makes a big impact on Idun.

"He has the Black Stars jersey," Idun confirmed. "Little things like that when you walk into the club makes me happy. He calls me the 'Ghanaian Beast' or 'Ghanaian King', which means a lot to me."

Connor Idun and Toby Greene during the round 11 match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, May 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

There are currently three other players with Ghanaian heritage – Collingwood defender Isaac Quaynor, Sydney key forward Joel Amartey and Fremantle defender Brandon Walker – playing in the AFL in 2025.

Quaynor, Amartey and Idun have Ghanaian fathers and all grew up in Victoria, while Walker’s mother is Ghanaian and he spent the early part of his life in Ghana, before moving to Perth. Idun crosses paths with Amartey in Sydney and keeps in contact with the other two from afar.

"'Quayns' is very vocal on socials being proud of his Ghanaian heritage, which is cool. All the other boys, seeing them go well, makes me try harder, and makes me proud that they are creating a path for young Ghanaians as well," he said.

'It's important we stay together and stay in touch because we have the platform to be role models for many in Australia. [I’m] always proud of them [and] always hoping they go well."

Idun has two middles names, but growing up he seldom mentioned both. He was just Connor Joshua Idun. Now he is very proud to be Connor Joshua Kwamena Idun.

Idun would have entered 2026 as one of the most sought-after free agents in the AFL, instead he advised his manager, Julian Petracca from Connors Sports Management, to quietly negotiate a six-year extension two seasons before his contract expired, locking him in at GWS until the end of 2032.

Despite growing up in Geelong and progressing through the Falcons program in the Coates Talent League, Idun has never been tempted to return to the Bellarine Peninsula or Surf Coast. They had their chance to pick him – like everyone else did – but it was the Giants who selected Idun at pick No. 61 in the 2018 AFL Draft.

That pick has proven to be arguably the shrewdest in Greater Western Sydney's history, but it only materialised after Giants head of talent Adrian Caruso convinced the finance team on night two of the draft to allow them to pick a player the club hadn't budgeted for. In the first year of live trading, GWS asked everyone and kept getting knocked back. Eventally, they sent two future fourth-round picks to the Saints in exchange for pick No. 61. The rest, they say, is history.

"My big reason [for signing so early and for so long] is I'm a loyal person. I was a later pick, pick 61, so the way I view it is every other club had a chance to pick me and they didn't," he explained matter-of-factly.

Connor Idun in action for the Geelong Falcons. Picture: AFL Photos

"It was the first year you could trade back in. It's funny, I was probably three picks away from spitting the dummy and walking out of the room. I remember Geelong had a few picks in the 50s and they didn't pick me. Mum kept me in the room and told me to stay with it. Giants didn't have a pick because the bid on 'Brigger' (Kieren Briggs). Thankfully you could trade back in. 61 is a badge of honour now.

"The fact the Giants invested in me when I was a rawer prospect, when I didn't have a whole lot going for me, they put so much time into me, so it was a bit of a no-brainer for me to stay. Sydney is unbelievable as a place to live, but the playing group is special, I think we will go a long way in the next few years. There is a lot of success around the corner. I have come out of my shell a lot up here."

Idun has played every game in the past three years – and barely missed a game since becoming a permanent fixture at the start of 2021 – finishing fourth in last year's Kevin Sheedy Medal after placing sixth in 2023. But it took him time to get going.

After making his debut against Sydney in 2020, Idun didn't add to his tally for almost 12 months and only managed three games across his first two seasons. Back then, he wasn’t as dedicated as he is now. Nowhere near it. Former senior coach Leon Cameron rode him hard early but then used him as an example of what's possible when you fully commit.

"My first year I was in pretty good nick, but my first off-season going into my second year I remember I posted a boxing video and all the boys thought I was in great nick. That was probably the only session I did for the whole break, to be honest. I came back and ran a terrible 2km time, nearly at the 8-minute mark. Leon said don't go out that weekend and I went out, then tore my quad. So, I had two big mishaps in a row," he said.

Connor Idun boxing at Greater Western Sydney training. Picture: AFL Photos

"When he sat me down in front of all the second-year players at the time and put one between my eyes, I reckon that was the wake up moment for me. If I didn't change I was going to be out of the league pretty quick or not get a game. At the time I hated Leon a bit, but it was only for the better and I thank him now. He used me as a bit of an example, which I'm glad now I can be that person."

Idun has become an example for everyone now. Greene is in his third season as sole captain after Adam Kingsley opted to change the leadership model at Greater Western Sydney when he arrived at the end of 2022.

Many inside the club view Idun and Green as the next two leaders of the Giants, whenever that time comes. This year, Ray Messer from Deakin University and renowned mentor Daniel Lynch have helped run the leadership program at GWS.

"I would love the honour to lead the boys and lead the club, but I don’t put too much thought into it. I’ve worked a lot on my leadership this year. We've had some consultants come in this year and help," he said.

"I think it comes natural to me to bring energy and set the mood around the club. I need to work on some on-field direction, but whether I'm in the leadership or captain, I'm always going to be proud to lead at this club. If the boys decide to make me captain one day, I would commit my life to this club, like I already do."

Connor Idun during the round 14 match between Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide at ENGIE Stadium, June 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Before Idun heads to Ghana this off-season, the Giants still have at least two more games to play. Maybe even three or four more next month. The ladder is so tight that GWS could finish in the top four or miss the eight by the end of round 24.

The Giants head to the Gold Coast this weekend to face a Suns side that has never been in this position before. Idun's mum, Fiona, will be there, like she has been every step of his life.

"Mum was unbelievable growing up," he said. "She was my biggest supporter, but also my biggest critic. She had a good balance. Even now she flies out to 75-80% of the games. I wouldn't be here without her support.

"She has balanced a lot with my brother as well. She taught me sacrifice which is important as well. Sacrificing things isn’t too bad when I think about what she sacrificed for me. that's probably the major lesson she taught me. [I’m] forever in debt but hopefully can show that with a few premiership medals."

Greater Western Sydney is still searching for that elusive first premiership. They came close in 2019 but haven’t been back to the final day of the season since. Idun is searching for greater meaning this off-season. By the time he lands in Accra, he might have the medal every player in the game plays for.