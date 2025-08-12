Giants gun Finn Callaghan has reached far and wide to help him get the better of taggers this year

Finn Callaghan during the round 20 match between GWS and Sydney at ENGIE Stadium, July 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S undoubtedly the biggest game ever between the AFL's two newest clubs and a feature of the tantalising battle between Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney on Saturday will be several of the competition's young midfield superstars going head-to-head with so much at stake.

Finn Callaghan and Tom Green at GWS will go up against Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell of the Suns.

It's arguably as strong a blue-chip contest between midfielders aged 25 years and younger that the AFL can produce.

And with the Giants' finals hopes on the line and the Suns angling for a double chance come September, it's a challenge not lost on Callaghan amid a sensational breakout season that has him in contention for a first All-Australian blazer.

Still only 22, he is in the top 10 for disposals and inside 50s per game across the AFL and top 20 for score involvements.

While he showed flashes of that form prior to this season, he has produced his best consistently in 2025 after rejecting offers from Victoria and committing to GWS for the long term.

That has seen the best taggers in the competition tasked with trying to stop him but it's a hurdle he has overcome, none more so than against James Jordon in the Sydney Derby to win the Brett Kirk Medal.

"Firstly, it's a sign of respect if teams tag you, all the best players in the competition get tagged. To be able to beat it has been really good. It's going to happen a lot more so you want to be that player who can beat a tag," Callaghan told AFL.com.au.

"My teammates are really good at helping me out but each week me and 'Kingers' (coach Adam Kingsley) will sit down and work out a plan depending on who the opponent is and looking at my strengths and how I can best beat them. 'Kingers' is brilliant with that.

"I've got a few people outside the club, I don't want to throw their names out but they've been influential in helping me, I've lent on them for some advice and whenever I need it, I give them a call."

Finn Callaghan during Greater Western Sydney's match against West Coast in R17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Such is the talent in the Suns midfield, Saturday could play out like an old-fashioned shootout in the middle of the ground which would only add to the magnitude of the finals-like occasion the likes of which the two clubs haven't experienced before against one another.

"It's a massive game. We'll be building it up like a final," Callaghan said.

"We need to win, we know that and they'll be thinking they need to win to make the top four. It's a huge game for both sides, I can’t wait.

"It's going to be a massive midfield battle. Rowell, Anderson, (Touk) Miller and big (Jarrod) Witts in the ruck he's going great as well. Their midfield brigade is a big reason why they've been going so well. We're going to have to be at our best."

Matt Rowell is tackled by Darcy Jones and Finn Callaghan during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Engie Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

While Miller and Witts will add plenty of experience and quality to the Suns setup, so to will Kieren Briggs as the Giants ruck and Stephen Coniglio, who has quietly been improving his form after missing more than three months of the season.

Against North Melbourne on Sunday he had 21 disposals, most of which were contested, seven clearances and six tackles.

"He brings so much leadership, he's tough around the footy. I feel like he's really starting to build. He works hard and he's just such a smart player," said Callaghan.

Although far from guaranteed, the Giants are likely to boosted by the return of Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan for the Suns clash, but they've lost the dangerous Jake Stringer to another hamstring setback, albeit a slight one.

Jake Stringer kicks a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's really frustrating for him and us. He's been in brilliant form and building into the season nicely. Hopefully it's only a small setback and if we get to finals he'll be raring to go, he loves the big moments," Callaghan added.

As much of a blow as the Stringer absence is, the Giants' options in attack remain plentiful with Callum Brown proving against North Melbourne how deep they bat up forward with an equal career-high five goals.

Like Callaghan, the Irishman has recommitted to the Giants – signing a three-year deal in the past fortnight, but he had to wait a lot longer for his contract offer from the club and he admits he considered options elsewhere amid interest from Victorian clubs.

"It goes through everyone's mind when they don't have a contract in the second half of the season. I had a few glimpses in my mind but I always wanted to stay here. It's where my family is now and it's my second family and second home," Brown said.

"I always wanted to stay with the Giants, I just had to keep the form up, kick goals, play my role and have some run-down tackles which 'Kingers' always looks for every week."