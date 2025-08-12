Jordan Dawson during the round 22 match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium, August 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast put up more of a fight than expected which was great news for Jordan Dawson MID, $1.09M) owners. The Adelaide skipper had to step up and his numbers reflected that with a whopping 14 tackles to go with 26 disposals, six marks and a goal to score a round high 147. He faces Collingwood this week before a dream match-up for the Fantasy GF where he comes up against North Melbourne, which should be another great avenue to score.

While talking about this game, how was the recovery from Izak Rankine (FWD/MID, $804,000)? Accused of being a 'hard watch' during the season, he was certainly that in the first half, scoring just 16 before unleashing after half-time to be the second highest scorer in the match with 107.

Veteran Saint Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $1.02M) justified his recent position as Roy's number one trade target for the week with a huge performance against the Tigers. He put on a show with 30 disposals, 11 marks and a goal for an impressive 146 and he walks into a dream match-up this week against the Bombers, giving him every chance to continue his hot form.

On the flipside of hot form, how was the performance from popular trade target Lachie Ash (DEF, $952,000)? The Giants half-back has been labelled one of the most reliable premiums this year before dropping a 29-point bomb in what was thought to be an easy match up with the Roos. He also spent the last 19 minutes on the bench, so may be one to watch through the week.

MOST TRADED IN

Rowan Marshall (RUCK, $1.08M)

Josh Dunkley (MID, $1.11M)

Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $1.02M)

Tim English (RUCK, $1.09M)

Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $230,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1.22M)

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $824,000)

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $719,000)

Zach Merrett (MID, $1.00M)

Callum Mills (DEF, $859,000)

Brodie Grundy is helped from the Gabba during the R22 match between Sydney and Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Aliir Aliir (DEF, $586,000) +$60,000

Jy Farrar (DEF, $434,000) +$60,000

Harrison Petty (FWD/DEF, $475,000) +$59,000

Francis Evans (FWD, $503,000) +$59,000

Cooper Lord (MID/FWD, $614,000) +$57,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Jeremy Howe (DEF, $495,000) -$84,000

Mattaes Phillipou (MID/FWD, $521,000) -$69,000

Chayce Jones (MID, $378,000) -$66,000

Jamie Elliott (FWD, $605,000) -$59,000

Lachie Ash (DEF, $952,000) -$58,000

Lachie Ash celebrates during the round 20 match between GWS and Sydney at ENGIE Stadium, July 25, 202. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Will Lorenz (MID, $382,000) -2

Jai Culley (MID/FWD, $423,000)

Harrison Petty (FWD/DEF, $475,000) 2

Hamish Davis (MID/FWD, $289,000) 3

Joe Berry (FWD, $347,000) 3

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1.22M) 143

Lachie Ash (DEF, $952,000) 143

Nick Daicos (MID, $1.15M) 140

Jack Steele (MID, $895,000) 139

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $963,000) 133

Andrew Brayshaw during the round 21 match between Fremantle and Carlton at Optus Stadium, August 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

Rowan Marshall (RUCK, $1.08M) The big Saint is my number-one replacement for the Ruck Pig. He has been in great form in the last two games where he has pumped out scores of 142 and 135, which is a sign of things to come given his soft match-ups with the Bombers and Giants to finish the year.

Tim English (RUCK, $1.09M) The big Dog isn’t too far behind Rowan as the top replacement, and certainly an option if you would prefer to take on the top 1000 teams with a more unique selection. He has had a sensational year, averaging 109, and has dropped under triple figures just once in the last ten outings. The instant reward should also be there with a game against the Eagles before getting more difficult the following week against the Dockers.

Harry Sheezel (DEF/MID, $1.04M) The 20-year-old is quietly putting together quite the stretch of footy. He is currently on a streak of five triple-figure scores on the trot, which include three over 110, and he is facing the Tigers this week who gave up extraordinary numbers last week to the Saints. He will be huge in Tassie.

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1.15M) Hitting the ceiling score is vital at this time of the year and the Dogs skipper has shown in recent weeks he is capable of reaching those. Within the last five weeks, he has hit the lofty heights of 120, 146 and 166 leading into a soft match up with the Eagles where he is capable of continuing that form.

Marcus Bontempelli during the round 21 match between the Western Bulldogs and GWS at Marvel Stadium, July 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Dunkley (MID, $1.11M) Good old stat-stuffing Dunks is back, putting that mid-season slump well behind him. He has five huge hundreds on the trot which include three games over 130 and a low of 112 to become the form player of the competition. On paper his match-ups don’t look great against the Dockers and Hawks, but his form is irresistible.

STOCKS DOWN

Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1.22M) The Ruck Pig has been amazing, scoring 12 hundreds in a row leading into last round where he left the game early and has since been diagnosed with concussion. In the four weeks leading up to his injury, he posted scores of 126, 129, 130 and 150 to remind everyone why the great man is a Pig. He will obviously miss this week’s match up with the Cats while in protocols.

Zach Merrett (MID, $1.00M) The Bombers skipper responded to a lacklustre round 21 performance, pushing through a tag and laying an impressive ten tackles on his way to 132 vs the Cats. What made it even more impressive was the fact he played it out with a broken hand, which will unfortunately keep him out of this week’s match up with the Saints.

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $824,000) The midfield boost and reinvigoration wasn’t there under the new coaching regime as the 29-year-old overcame a shocking first half, eventually recovering to a score of 71. He plays the Hawks and Pies in the next two and just doesn’t look his vibrant, ball-hungry self.

Christian Petracca during the round 21 match between Melbourne and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, August 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $963,000) The former uber premium is a shadow of his high-scoring self and has become a big problem for his owners. He has scored triple figures just once in the last seven weeks and is coming off a score of just 76 leading into two tough games against the Lions and Dogs. If you have a luxury trade, it’s well worth using here.

Zak Butters (MID, $932,000) Last time Butters copped a hard tag was in round 21 and it didn’t end well, scoring just 34 from 10 disposals and no marks. He bounced back well last week to score 122 against the Dockers, but this week he faces the Blues who have been using their newly deployed tagger Cooper Lord to great effect, keeping Caleb Serong and Noah Anderson under 70 in recent weeks.

