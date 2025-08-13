Gold Coast has been suspect to late lapses but Damien Hardwick thinks his side can improve and challenge for the flag

The Suns during the round 22 match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, August 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast is "built for finals" but has one area of concern to iron out before nailing its spot in September, says coach Damien Hardwick.

Perched in sixth place on the ladder ahead of Saturday’s match against Greater Western Sydney, the Suns likely need one win from its final three games to lock in a maiden Finals appearance.

And while Hardwick is satisfied with 80 percent of most games, the remaining 20 percent is proving costly on the scoreboard.

Against Carlton last Saturday night, Gold Coast led by 45 points at the final change, which was reduced to 13 with plenty of time remaining before it steadied to win.

It's not the first time the Suns have conceded a flurry of goals after establishing big leads.

Against the Giants in round 15 they conceded eight final-quarter goals to lose after leading by 22 points at three-quarter time. Melbourne poured on goals a week later to make a one-sided game close again.

And in round 18, Collingwood hit the front midway through the final term after trailing by 28 at the last change before the home team steadied to win.

"Sometimes momentum is one of the hardest things to stop in footy," Hardwick said.

"Last time against the Giants, we got beaten by individual brilliance, by (Jake) Stringer and (Toby) Greene.

"Last week was more about playing our moments and not quite getting that right.

"It does happen from time-to-time, and every side goes through it, we've just got to nullify the scoreboard damage a little bit better.

"I'd rather experience that now than when it really matters … and it's starting to really matter now. We've got to get that better."

Despite the hiccups, Hardwick has seen enough from his team to think they could make an impact in September if they qualify.

They've won six games from their past seven and will regain Sam Flanders from a back complaint to face the Giants at People First Stadium.

Sam Flanders during the round 15 match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at ENGIE Stadium, June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"This side is built for finals," Hardwick said.

"The ground we play at, the way we play. The experience I've had and the growth in this group lends itself to a finals football club.

"We feel it stands up on that last day in September."

Gold Coast moved its main training session forward 24 hours to Wednesday this week, with the funeral of Jackson Graham, older brother of Will, to occur on Thursday.

Damien Hardwick and Will Graham at Gold Coast training at Austworld Centre, August 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Graham, who was a surfer and played local footy at Palm Beach Currumbin, died unexpectedly last week.

"It's impacted the club, and also the people of Palm Beach and south east Queensland," Hardwick said.

"They're an incredible family and what they've bought to our football club, and the local community of Palm Beach Currumbin, has been enormous.

"It was a really really tough week on not only our football club, but the Graham family.

"It's a tragic situation."