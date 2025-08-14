Jesse Hogan fails to overcome a toe injury in time to face Gold Coast on Saturday

Jesse Hogan kicks a goal during the R11 match between GWS and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on May 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney star Jesse Hogan has failed to recover from his toe problem for Saturday's crunch encounter with Gold Coast in a further blow to the Giants' forward stocks.

The reigning Coleman Medallist was absent from the team's main training session on Thursday, and with Jake Stringer already missing with a hamstring problem, it's a significant setback for the Giants ahead of a game with huge finals implications.

"It's not ideal but it is what is. Next man in and they've got to play their role ahead of the ball and challenge their opponent as best they can," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.

"He's (Hogan) still got pain in that foot so we'll continue to manage him and cross our fingers and hope he's right for St Kilda (in round 24)."

In more encouraging news for the Giants, gun defender Jack Buckley trained fully and is an outside chance to return from a calf problem ahead of schedule.

Kingsley also confirmed his interest in bringing former Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin onto his coaching staff for next season.

Christian Petracca and Simon Goodwin celebrate after Melbourne's win over West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Goodwin's wife has strong work ties in Sydney and with the soft cap lifting for next season, luring him to the Giants is a viable option.

"If there's an opportunity to get a premiership coach to our footy club then we'll explore all avenues to achieve that.

"While in the short term we don't have a role, there's nothing ruling out creating that for someone of that quality."

