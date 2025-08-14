GREATER Western Sydney star Jesse Hogan has failed to recover from his toe problem for Saturday's crunch encounter with Gold Coast in a further blow to the Giants' forward stocks.
The reigning Coleman Medallist was absent from the team's main training session on Thursday, and with Jake Stringer already missing with a hamstring problem, it's a significant setback for the Giants ahead of a game with huge finals implications.
"It's not ideal but it is what is. Next man in and they've got to play their role ahead of the ball and challenge their opponent as best they can," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.
"He's (Hogan) still got pain in that foot so we'll continue to manage him and cross our fingers and hope he's right for St Kilda (in round 24)."
In more encouraging news for the Giants, gun defender Jack Buckley trained fully and is an outside chance to return from a calf problem ahead of schedule.
Kingsley also confirmed his interest in bringing former Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin onto his coaching staff for next season.
Goodwin's wife has strong work ties in Sydney and with the soft cap lifting for next season, luring him to the Giants is a viable option.
"If there's an opportunity to get a premiership coach to our footy club then we'll explore all avenues to achieve that.
"While in the short term we don't have a role, there's nothing ruling out creating that for someone of that quality."
