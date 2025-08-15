ST KILDA has held on against a courageous Essendon to win by two points in a thrilling contest at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.
The Bombers led at half-time before the Saints kicked into gear, doing just enough to win 11.11 (77) to 11.9 (75) in front of a crowd of 31,107.
Small forward Jack Higgins and Cooper Sharman kicked three goals apiece in the Saints' victory, but the win was anything but convincing with the game in balance right up until the final siren.
Essendon defender Mason Redman (36 disposals, 12 marks) had a flying shot on goal from 50 with seconds remaining that could have won the game, but the rushed kick veered left to the heartbreak of the majority Essendon crowd.
The win makes it four in a row for St Kilda, which continues its strong finish to the year, while for the Bombers, the defeat makes it 11 in a row, albeit this was another honourable loss.
Even though the game was a dead rubber, there was never a dull moment.
Essendon's pressure across the ground in the first half caught the Saints off guard. The Bombers, who have 17 players on their injury list, doubled the Saints' tackle count in the opening term and surprised everyone when they led by 18 points midway through the second term.
But key Saints lifted to another level midway through the second quarter, led by Marcus Windhager (26 disposals, 432 metres gained) and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (24 disposals, 577 metres gained) as they started to get on top of the Bombers' midfield, winning clearances 11 to five for the quarter.
The Saints kicked three goals leading into the main break, coinciding with a hip injury to Essendon's best player at the time, Jayden Laverde, who left the ground.
Laverde had an outstanding start to the game, leading his side with 11 disposals and eight marks at quarter-time, but after trying to play on he was subbed out with a hip injury, adding to the Bombers' already extensive injury list.
The impact of Laverde's direct opponent, Sharman, started to increase, with the Saints key kicking two for the term, as did goalsneak Higgins, who kicked the opening goal and a second just before the main break.
The third term was the highest scoring quarter, with Archie Perkins, who had only five disposals up until half-time, kicking two quick goals to start the second half.
But Wanganeen-Milera kicked an exceptional centre-bounce goal on the run from 50 to give the Saints the momentum leading into a close final term.
Just when you thought the Saints were going to run away with the victory, Essendon clawed its way back and it did again at the start of the final quarter when it kicked the first two goals to reclaim the lead.
Mid-season surprise packet Liam McMahon continued his excellent form after kicking four goals last week against Geelong, when he put through his third goal to start the final quarter.
To add to the drama, two shots on goal were sent to the score review, at a time when goals and behinds were pivotal.
Mason Wood and Sharman kicked the next two and it seemed the game was all over, but Kyle Langford, who played his first game since round 11, slotted his second, putting the score within a goal.
Wanganeen-Milera copped a knock to his head in the dying moments and the Bombers went forward, but Redman's unfortunate miss saw the Saints hold on.
Young lad from Cobden has impact
Essendon's 15th debutant for the season, Rhys Unwin, affectionately nicknamed the 'Onion', had an impact in his first appearance in the red and black. The 18-year-old who hails from Cobden, coincidentally the same town as his skipper Zach Merrett, finished the game with nine disposals and a goal. Unwin's nerves showed when lining up for his first set shot, his kick spraying left and out on the full, but he made no mistake later on, much to the delight of his family and friends in the stands.
Laverde's day finishes early
The depleted Bombers have copped another blow, with an injury to key defender Jayden Laverde. Laverde was unable to play out the game after a knock to the hip in the second quarter. The tough defender tried to play on, but was eventually subbed out and replaced by Saad El-Hawli. Laverde had an outstanding start to the game and kept Saints key forward Cooper Sharman quiet. Sharman went on to kick three goals and help the Saints get over the line.
ESSENDON 3.2 5.6 8.7 11.9 (75)
ST KILDA 1.3 5.5 9.7 11.11 (77)
GOALS
Essendon: McMahon 3, Perkins 2, Langford 2, Wright, Unwin, Menzie, Lual
St Kilda: Sharman 3, Higgins 3, Wood 2, Wilson, Wanganeen-Milera, Marshall
BEST
Essendon: Redman, McGrath, Durham, Roberts, McMahon
St Kilda: Wanganeen-Milera, Windhager, Steele, Sharman, Higgins
INJURIES
Essendon: Laverde (hip)
St Kilda: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Essendon: Saad El-Hawli (replaced Jayden Laverde in the second quarter)
St Kilda: Lance Collard (replaced Alex Dodson in the third quarter)
Crowd: 31,107 at Marvel Stadium