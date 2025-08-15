L-R: Patrick Dangerfield, Will Hayward, Jy Simpkin. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG has added superstar veteran Patrick Dangerfield and lively forward Jack Martin, Sydney regains forward Will Hayward and North Melbourne captain Jy Simpkin is back from a knee complaint.

Dangerfield adds even more firepower to a purring Cats line-up that will face the Swans, with young mids Jhye Clark and Mitch Knevitt making way. Sydney has added ruck Peter Ladhams to replace the concussed Brodie Grundy, while Hayward comes in for wing Justin McInerney.

Simpkin is one of three changes for North against Richmond in Sunday's early game, along with Paul Curtis and young tall Matt Whitlock. Young defender Riley Hardeman is injured, while ruck Brynn Teakle and forward Zane Duursma have been dropped.

There's just the one change for the Tigers, with Luke Trainor coming in for Steely Green.

And in Sunday's late game at Marvel Stadium, the Western Bulldogs have made two changes to face West Coast, with young tall Jordan Croft set for his debut and Sam Davidson also earning a recall. Laitham Vandermeer and Caleb Poulter have been omitted.

The Eagles have made three changes, with suspended skipper Liam Duggan the key out. Ned Long, Bailey Williams and debutant Jacob Newton – West Coast's ninth of the season – are in, with Tom Gross and Archer Reid both out injured.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17

North Melbourne v Richmond at Ninja Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: P.Curtis, J.Simpkin, M.Whitlock

Out: R.Hardeman (concussion), B.Teakle (omitted), Z.Duursma (omitted)

R22 sub: Bailey Scott

RICHMOND

In: L.Trainor

Out: S.Green (omitted)

R22 sub: Steely Green

Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, 3.15pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: W.Hayward, P.Ladhams

Out: J.McInerney (knee), B.Grundy (concussion)

R22 sub: Caiden Cleary

GEELONG

In: P.Dangerfield, J.Martin

Out: J.Clark (omitted), M.Knevitt (omitted)

R22 sub: Jhye Clark

Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: S.Davidson, J.Croft

Out: L.Vandermeer (concussion), C.Poulter (omitted)

R22 sub: Riley Garcia

WEST COAST

In: N.Long, B.Williams, J.Newton

Out: L.Duggan (suspension), T.Gross (calf), A.Reid (toe)

R22 sub: Matt Owies