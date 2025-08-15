AFL.com.au is bringing fans more content than ever this NAB AFLW season with two new shows and the return of fan favourites Tagged and The W Show

AFL.com.au is bringing fans more content than ever this NAB AFLW season with two new shows and the return of fan favourites Tagged and The W Show ahead of the exciting 10th season.

2017 AFLW All Australian turned respected AFL media star analyst Kate McCarthy headlines the line-up, hosting the new show The Wrap with Kate McCarthy each Sunday throughout the season, providing fans a recap of the biggest moments, news of the round and insightful analysis.

The W Download will also join the AFL platforms with weekly Monday and Friday podcasts bringing audiences all the news from the world of AFLW, hosted by expert reporters Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani.

Fan favourite Tagged returns and in 2025 will feature a rotation of three AFLW player hosts - returning duo Sarah Hosking (Richmond FC) and Sarah Rowe (Collingwood FC) with Jordy Allen (Collingwood FC) new to the team. Fremantle’s Emma O’Driscoll will also delight fans with a new weekly segment.

Tagged episodes will drop weekly on Tuesdays, and promises to be bold, brassy, laugh-out-loud funny and a one part entertainment, one part footy confessional serving as the perfect introduction for fans who are new to the game.

The W Show will return each Thursday, back bigger and better for a seventh season with new episodes weekly throughout the 2024 NAB AFLW season.

AFL.com.au and Gettable favourite Riley Beveridge will join the team alongside Sarah Olle as The W Show provides fans with a preview of the upcoming round each week, and will see AFLW talent join the team as regular co-hosts.

All AFLW content will be available across key AFL platforms including the new AFLW app, womens.afl, the AFL Live App and AFL.com.au.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial, Bec Haagsma, said the line-up for the 2025 NAB AFLW Season was an exciting evolution of content AFL.com.au continues to offer to a broad audience.



“There is a lot of excitement and anticipation around the 2025 NAB AFLW Season and we’re excited to provide fans of all levels a range of content on AFL digital channels – launching The Wrap with Kate McCarthy and the W Download, and welcoming back fan favourites The W Show and Tagged,” Haagsma said.



“Across the week and various platforms, AFL will have a range of content on offer for audiences to consume content across the momentous tenth season of the NAB AFLW Competition.”



2017 AFLW All Australian and AFL analyst Kate McCarthy is excited to join the AFLW programming for the historic 10th season.



“I’m pumped to be bringing fans The Wrap each week, it’s going to be another epic season of W and I can’t wait to see what the competition brings this year.



"I am looking forward to bringing audiences a comprehensive debrief at the conclusion of each round of AFLW on The Wrap. Everything you need to know about AFLW, you can get from us on The Wrap.”



The Wrap with Kate McCarthy, The W Download, The W Show and Tagged join a huge line-up of content available this month via AFL.com.au, which includes Footy Feed, AFL Daily, Access All Areas, The Traders, Gettable, The Round So Far, and more.



Catch the latest series and a range of AFL.com.au content at womens.afl