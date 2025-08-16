HARRY McKay has kicked seven goals to help Carlton thrash Port Adelaide by 54 points at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.
The forward starred to guide the Blues to their eighth win of the season with a 18.10 (118) to 9.10 (64) result.
George Hewett (35 disposals and 11 clearances) led the way in the middle for Carlton, while captain Patrick Cripps (22 and a goal) was also a strong contributor.
Zak Butters (28 disposals and seven clearances) worked hard for the Power, but they were well beaten.
CARLTON 7.2 13.5 15.9 18.10 (118)
PORT ADELAIDE 3.2 4.4 5.8 9.10 (64)