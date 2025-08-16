The Blues have recorded a comfortable win over the Power

Harry McKay celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Port Adelaide in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HARRY McKay has kicked seven goals to help Carlton thrash Port Adelaide by 54 points at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

The forward starred to guide the Blues to their eighth win of the season with a 18.10 (118) to 9.10 (64) result.

BLUES v POWER Full match coverage and stats

George Hewett (35 disposals and 11 clearances) led the way in the middle for Carlton, while captain Patrick Cripps (22 and a goal) was also a strong contributor.

Zak Butters (28 disposals and seven clearances) worked hard for the Power, but they were well beaten.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:39 Young Blue curls another after captain Crippa's super smother Flynn Young snaps his second major after Patrick Cripps' brilliant effort to create the turnover

00:38 In-form forwards keep on kicking as margin blows out Harry McKay sticks a strong contested clunk and drills his fifth major before Francis Evans' second boots Carlton further ahead

00:47 Crippa's double blow continues clinical Blues half Patrick Cripps goes forward and drills two second-term majors from a pair of composed Cooper Lord assists

00:29 Wonderful Whitlock moment brings the spark and the smiles Jack Whitlock boots his first AFL goal with a lovely strike to delight his teammates and coach Ken Hinkley

00:33 'Unbelievable' McKay bends crazy one-hand finish in GOTY contender Harry McKay shows his strength and skill to curl an incredible snap from the ruck to put in a late entry for Goal of the Year

00:41 Flying Moir and fantastic Frank bring electric Blues start Ashton Moir juggles an aerial beauty and converts truly before Francis Evans continues his hot form with a cool finish

CARLTON 7.2 13.5 15.9 18.10 (118)

PORT ADELAIDE 3.2 4.4 5.8 9.10 (64)