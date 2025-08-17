Chris Scott during Geelong's match against Sydney in R23, 2025 and (inset) inspecting the SCG turf. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG coach Chris Scott has hit out at the SCG surface and compared the centre square at the famous venue to conditions "like Mumbai".

The Cats locked in a top-four spot and took a huge step toward booking a pair of home finals with a 43-point victory over Sydney on Sunday.

Scott was seen checking the surface closely before the first bounce and took aim at the conditions once the Cats had overrun the in-form Swans in what proved to be an ideal pre-finals tune up.

"I know there has been a lot of rain up here, but it's the contrast between a quite soft area outside the centre square and the pretty rock-hard centre wicket area. That's just not conducive to AFL football," the Cats coach said after the win.

A general view of the SCG during the match between Sydney and Geelong in R23, 2025. Picture: Channel 7

"The strange part with so much rain is that (the square is) covered all the time and you've got this baked ... it looked like Mumbai out there.

"That's for them to work through. But my position would be, if you think that's optimal for AFL football, you don't understand what's optimal for AFL football."

Despite the concern over the conditions, the Cats got through the match unscathed, with substitute Jack Bowes only introduced in the dying stages.

The Cats were comfortable keeping veterans Patrick Dangerfield and Jeremy Cameron in the contest even when the win was sewn up early in the final term, though there was little focus on looking for the key forward close to goal.

Shannon Neale booted four goals while Cameron went goalless for just the second time this season in a huge blow to his quest to reach a century, with 21 majors still to get and as few as three matches to play.

"Cameron had one of those days where he wasn't the focal point, at least in terms of our scoring, but up the ground we thought was still influential," Scott said.

"That can be a real problem for you if you've only got one guy who can be that main target deep. Shannon, we like him up the ground as well, but today was a day where he was more the target deeper and Jeremy was up the ground."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:32 Cox post-match, R23: 'That's just about trying to control your emotions and not get frustrated' Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 23’s match against Geelong

07:13 Scott post-match, R23: 'That's just not conducive to AFL football' Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 23’s match against Sydney

08:13 Highlights: Sydney v Geelong The Swans and Cats clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:51 Cats star silences vocal fan with brilliant finish Tyson Stengle lets a Swans fan know about it after slotting the perfect set shot

00:37 Stengle all class with pure strength and skill Tyson Stengle wouldn't be denied with a brilliant solo effort to extend the lead for Geelong

00:34 Trouble for the superstar? Frustration on show for heated Heeney Isaac Heeney gives away a free kick for this incident in the second term

00:45 Miers magic punishes Sydney defensive lapse Gryan Miers takes a clever advantage before slotting a ripper from the pocket

01:04 'What?!': Commentators divided on score review call Did Hayden McLean get a finger on this? The commentators were split

00:51 Campbell strikes gold as bruising Blakey hit ignites biff Braeden Campbell continues the hot start for Sydney as Connor O'Sullivan may have a case to answer for a bruising hit on Nick Blakey

The Swans made a bright start with the opening three goals but were unable to keep pace with the Cats as their own midfield stars had limited impact on the game.

Isaac Heeney booted an early goal and had another couple of opportunities in the opening term before Cats tagger Mark O'Connor clamped down as the momentum swung.

The Swans gun has been in formidable form but finished with a season-low 15 disposals while at times letting his emotions spill over.

Heeney responded to a tackle from O'Connor with a high blow that resulted in a free kick, while the Match Review Officer could look at the Swan's tackle in the final term when he brought the Cat heavily to ground.

"That's just about trying to control your emotions and not get frustrated," Swans coach Dean Cox said about how he told Heeney to handle to attention.

"The only discussion I had with Isaac is to worry about what he can control, and at times when players are close checking, frustration can get the best of you. It happened a couple of times tonight.

"We probably knew he (O'Connor) was going to follow. That's the good thing about O'Connor, he can play on-ball as well as behind the ball. So they did a really good job."