Adam Treloar leaves Marvel Stadium after the Western Bulldogs' win over Richmond in R15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NO ONE picked in the 2024 All-Australian team has played less games in 2025 than Western Bulldogs midfielder Adam Treloar.

But after a stunning performance for Footscray on Sunday, the 32-year-old has put his hand up for a return against Fremantle on the final Sunday of the home and away season.

The Western Bulldogs remain alive heading into round 24 after smashing West Coast on Sunday by 94 points to record a fourth straight win and eighth win since Sam Darcy returned in round 15.

Treloar amassed 40 disposals in his first ever VFL appearance – he played eight NEAFL games in 2011 and 2012 for Greater Western Sydney – from 84 minutes game time at Mission Whitten Oval, along with 10 tackles, nine clearances and a goal in a 115-point win over Carlton.

The out-of-contract midfielder hasn't played since suffering his latest calf setback in the win over Richmond in round 15.

Treloar didn't start his season until round eight following a pre-season interrupted by calf strains that started in the off-season and lingered all summer, preventing him from training with the main group for most of summer.

After pulling up with calf tightness from that first game in Ballarat, Treloar didn't play for a month and then played two uninterrupted games before being subbed out against the Tigers.

Adam Treloar on the bench during the round 13 match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, June 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Scans then revealed a moderate-grade strain that put the rest of his home and away season in doubt, rocking the veteran as he came to terms with the uphill battle he was facing to return.

But after a few weeks of full training and a successful return on Sunday, Luke Beveridge now has a decision to make on a player who was one of the best midfielders in the competition last year.

The 2016 premiership coach didn't rule out picking Treloar for a final if he got back in the VFL by September. Sunday is essentially a wildcard final dressed up as round 24 - win and the Dogs are in, same case for the Dockers.

Treloar performed first-up against Port Adelaide in round eight, collecting 27 disposals, seven inside 50s and a goal. He finished with 28 touches and four goal assists in his most recent full game.

Ryley Sanders, who lives with Treloar and his family, started as the sub in Sunday's win over West Coast. Treloar has never started as sub in his 258-game career, but the sub role will be an option for the Bulldogs to consider against the Dockers.

Footscray finished with the minor premiership in the VFL after 11 consecutive wins, meaning they have the weekend off, which doesn't provide Treloar with an option to play in the reserves if he isn't picked to play in the AFL.

Beveridge referenced an amateur player from his storied days coaching St Bede's Mentone in the VAFA when recently asked about his appetite to pick Treloar late in the season.

"It's the Michael Hazell approach to AFL footy. Michael was a great amateur player and he was continually getting injured in the A-Section years with soft tissue injuries. I said to him just persevere, hang in there, and it might come good," Beveridge said on August 7.

"'Haze' was best on ground in the second semi-final against Old Collegians. They tagged him in the Grand Final and we beat them, but the damage was done. I use 'Haze' as an example to Adam to say, 'just hang in there mate, you never know what might be at the end of it'."

Treloar has hung in there. But has he done enough to be picked for the most consequential game of the Dogs' campaign to date?