ADELAIDE forward Izak Rankine is under investigation for an alleged incident during Saturday night's victory over Collingwood.

The AFL confirmed on Monday that its Integrity Unit was looking into the matter.

"The AFL is aware of an alleged matter with the Integrity Unit making inquiries," the League said in a statement. 

Adelaide also acknowledged the investigation was taking place.

"We are aware of an alleged matter involving one of our players in Saturday night's game and we are in discussions with the AFL," a club spokesman said on Monday.

Adelaide is currently a game clear in top spot on the AFL ladder, with just one game remaining - against North Melbourne on Saturday - before beginning its finals series.

Rankine has averaged 20.6 disposals and 1.4 goals a game this season having spent more time in the midfield.

While his on-ball time has increased in 2025, he's still been a threat up forward and has kicked multiple goals in eight games this season, including a bag of five against Melbourne in round 17 and three against Hawthorn three weeks ago.

"Obviously it's not ideal," Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson told reporters on arrival at the club's West Lakes headquarters on Monday.

"But it's in the AFL's hands, it's being investigated and we will see what happens.

"We will wait and see and leave it up to the AFL to go through what they have to go through."

