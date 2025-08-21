Follow all the action from Essendon's clash against Carlton

CARLTON will be aiming for back-to-back wins to finish its season when it takes on Essendon at the MCG on Thursday night.

The Blues were far too good for Port Adelaide last week to claim their eighth win of a disappointing 2025.

While Carlton will wrap up its season, the Bombers have two games left to play, with their trip to the Gold Coast to come on Wednesday.

Essendon captain Zach Merrett will make his return to play his 250th AFL game, while veteran Dylan Shiel is set to play one last game in front of the Essendon faithful.

Saad El-Hawli and Ben Hobbs have both been omitted for the Bombers.

The Blues have recalled young midfielder Lucas Camporeale for his first game since round two, with forward Will White also returning.

Injured duo Lachie Fogarty and Cooper Lord drop out of the side, while the match will be the 100th for free agent Tom De Koning, who is considering a move to St Kilda in the off-season.