ADELAIDE can secure the minor premiership when it makes the trip to Marvel Stadium to meet North Melbourne on Saturday.

The Crows (17-5) are one of the premiership favourites after a stunning season, which continued with last week's win over Collingwood.

While it is assured of a top-two finish, Adelaide will be crowned minor premier with a win.

They take on a Kangaroos side coming off just its fifth win of the year with a comfortable victory over Richmond in Hobart last week.

But the Roos will be without the injured Cam Zurhaar and omitted Matt Whitlock, with Aidan Corr and Zac Banch into the side.

The Crows regain Rory Laird, Sid Draper and Billy Dowling, in place of the suspended Izak Rankine and axed pair Lachie Murphy and Harry Schoenberg.

Geelong will be looking to seal a top-two finish when it meets Richmond at the MCG.

The Cats (16-6) have made the most of a friendly fixture to finish the season, winning their past five games.

They were too good for the Swans in Sydney last week and shape as again being contenders in September.

The Tigers were no match for the Roos and look set to finish the season in second last.

Josh Gibcus returns for his first game in 527 days alongside Luke Trainor, with Nick Vlastuin and Steely Green out.

There's just one change for the Cats with Jed Bews returning for the suspended Shannon Neale.

Sydney wraps up its season with a trip to Perth to take on West Coast on Saturday night.

The Swans will finish 10th but can finish the campaign with a positive win-loss record if they beat the Eagles.

West Coast, meanwhile, has won just one game this year, with last week's heavy loss to the Western Bulldogs marking its 12th consecutive loss.

The Eagles have handed a debut to Lucca Grego and recalled Tyrell Dewar, with Ryan Maric and Matt Owies going out of the side.

The Swans are boosted by the return of Brodie Grundy, along with Riley Bice and Corey Warner, while Peter Ladhams, Caiden Cleary and Jesse Dattoli have all been omitted.