The Crows were satisfied to come away with four points that sealed the minor premiership

Adelaide celebrates its win over North Melbourne in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE will relish the chance to freshen up for its flag tilt after clinching the minor premiership, coach Matthew Nicks says.

As star Izak Rankine started a four-match suspension over his homophobic slur, the Crows ended a tumultuous week by overcoming North Melbourne by 13 points at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

KANGAROOS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Four Kangaroos goals in a six-minute burst in the final quarter got the home side back within striking distance before the Crows steadied.

Nicks conceded the Crows were "beaten up" around stoppages and "put to the sword" in the contest.

"In the end we grinded out a win that we really wanted," Nicks said.

"We were looking to try and find our best but we didn't necessarily find that tonight.

Learn More 05:30

"But I thought the 23 guys that represented us, the fight they showed was enough to get the job done.

"We'll now work on freshening up and getting ourselves right."

Adelaide's ninth consecutive triumph confirmed it will top the home and away ladder for the first time since it reached the Grand Final in 2017, with the best winning ratio in club history (18-5).

Learn More 08:16

They comfortably passed the initial on-field test without Rankine, though far greater challenges lie ahead in September, including a likely encounter with Collingwood in a qualifying final.

"It's good reward for what's been a big year for us," Nicks said.

"A challenging one where we've had a lot of experiences along the way and we've learnt a lot.

"It's been a bit of a grind over the last three weeks. It's been not necessarily our best footy but it's got the job done.

"That's put us at the start line in a position as good as you possibly could be.

"We give ourselves the best chance to have a crack at it."

Riley Thilthorpe, Ben Keays and James Peatling kicked three goals each to help Adelaide overcome North Melbourne, with Jordan Dawson (23 disposals), Sam Berry (24) and Rory Laird (23) busy.

But the Kangaroos, who finish a sixth consecutive season in the bottom three, refused to lie down.

"They're a formidable opponent," Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson said.

"But what we're really proud of is there was probably three times in the game where they slipped away and our boys just dug in."