HARRY Sheezel's 54 disposals for North Melbourne against Richmond on Sunday had many reaching for superlatives to describe the record-equalling haul.

The achievement had AFL.com.au's Kane Cornes heaping praise on the young Roo, but Cornes also questioned a pattern he has seen in Tigers games this season.

Sheezel was the 10th opposition player to rack up 36 or more touches against Richmond in 2025, and followed a best on ground 33-disposal effort from Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera the previous week.

"It's just a really bizarre one for me," Cornes said on AFL.com.au’s First Up at the completion of round 23.

"I'm really bemused, I guess is the word, over Adem Yze's tactics.

"Last week I said David King questioned whether he really wanted to win with the tactics against Wanganeen-Milera, and this is going to do nothing to alleviate those questions."

With big numbers a regular thing for opponents against the Tigers, Cornes questioned whether Yze has a clear plan for his on-ball brigade.

"I think it's a real issue he's got to work out with his midfield – what sort of midfield do they want to be next year?" he said.

"If you are a good midfielder and you play against Richmond (it's) happy days.

"I don't know what the tactics are from Adem Yze, I don't know if he cares, I don't know if winning is a priority, but all those questions should be in front of him as they assess what's been a pretty positive season on expectations to this point."

In his post-match press conference, Yze conceded Sheezel had played a great game, but suggested the young Roo's prolific return on the day wasn't the difference between the two sides.

"At half-time I think he had 20-odd (28) and the game was in the balance," Yze said.

"Jack Ross went to him for a little bit (in the third quarter), and then obviously he's good enough to just go and change positions and move forward.

"I think he finished up with 12 or 13 (14) in the last quarter and we kicked six goals."