WE'VE reached the final round of the season, and Michael 'Fish' Whiting is leading the pack by three points from Josh Gabelich.

The duo have only differed on one match this week, meaning Fish will be our AFL.com.au tipping winner for the second time in three seasons.

Our tipsters are favouring the Western Bulldogs to clinch the last spot in the final eight with victory over Fremantle, while Brisbane's clash with Hawthorn looks like going down to the wire with both teams in with a shot of a top-four berth.

Check out the R24 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips.

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton - 34 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 149

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton - 33 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 146

SARAH OLLE

Carlton - 22 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 145

CHAD WINGARD

Carlton - 20 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Last week: 5

Total: 145

MATTHEW LLOYD

Carlton - 20 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 144

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Carlton - 24 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 143

SARAH BLACK

Carlton - 14 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 143

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton - 29 points

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 141

CALLUM TWOMEY

Carlton - 33 points

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

St Kilda

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 140

GEMMA BASTIANI

Carlton - six points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 137

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 25 points

Collingwood

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 136

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton - 12 points

Collingwood

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Geelong

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 135

TOTALS

Essendon 0-12 Carlton

Collingwood 12-0 Melbourne

Port Adelaide 3-9 Gold Coast

North Melbourne 0-12 Adelaide

Richmond 0-12 Geelong

West Coast 0-12 Sydney

Greater Western Sydney 11-1 St Kilda

Western Bulldogs 8-4 Fremantle

Brisbane 7-5 Hawthorn

Gold Coast 12-0 Essendon