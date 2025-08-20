WE'VE reached the final round of the season, and Michael 'Fish' Whiting is leading the pack by three points from Josh Gabelich.
The duo have only differed on one match this week, meaning Fish will be our AFL.com.au tipping winner for the second time in three seasons.
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
Our tipsters are favouring the Western Bulldogs to clinch the last spot in the final eight with victory over Fremantle, while Brisbane's clash with Hawthorn looks like going down to the wire with both teams in with a shot of a top-four berth.
Check out the R24 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
MICHAEL WHITING
Carlton - 34 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 149
JOSH GABELICH
Carlton - 33 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 146
SARAH OLLE
Carlton - 22 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 145
CHAD WINGARD
Carlton - 20 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Last week: 5
Total: 145
MATTHEW LLOYD
Carlton - 20 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 144
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Carlton - 24 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 143
SARAH BLACK
Carlton - 14 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 143
DAMIAN BARRETT
Carlton - 29 points
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 141
CALLUM TWOMEY
Carlton - 33 points
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
St Kilda
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 140
GEMMA BASTIANI
Carlton - six points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 137
NAT EDWARDS
Carlton - 25 points
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 136
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Carlton - 12 points
Collingwood
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
Brisbane
Gold Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 135
TOTALS
Essendon 0-12 Carlton
Collingwood 12-0 Melbourne
Port Adelaide 3-9 Gold Coast
North Melbourne 0-12 Adelaide
Richmond 0-12 Geelong
West Coast 0-12 Sydney
Greater Western Sydney 11-1 St Kilda
Western Bulldogs 8-4 Fremantle
Brisbane 7-5 Hawthorn
Gold Coast 12-0 Essendon