DYLAN Shiel is set to play one last game in front of the Essendon faithful on Thursday night, with the veteran named to face Carlton at the MCG.

AFL.com.au's Gettable reported on Wednesday that Shiel will not be at the Bombers next season in what has been a mutual decision between player and the club to part ways.

The 32-year-old may play on next season if he can find another suitor.

Shiel, who missed last week's loss to St Kilda due to suspension, has been recalled to face the Blues alongside skipper Zach Merrett, who will celebrate his 250th AFL game.

Saad El-Hawli and Ben Hobbs have both been omitted for the Bombers, who will finish their season against Gold Coast on Wednesday night.

The Blues have recalled young midfielder Lucas Camporeale for his first game since round two, while forward Will White will also return.

However, there is no room for defender Mitch McGovern, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

Lachie Fogarty (ankle) and Cooper Lord (concussion) drop out of the side, while the match will be the 100th for free agent Tom De Koning, who is considering a move to St Kilda in the off-season.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21

Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: Z.Merrett, D.Shiel

Out: S.El-Hawli (omitted), B.Hobbs (omitted)

R23 sub: Saad El-Hawli

CARLTON

In: L.Camporeale, W.White

Out: L.Fogarty (ankle), C.Lord (concussion)

R23 sub: Corey Durdin