Crows star did not appear at Adelaide's scheduled training run on Wednesday

Izak Rankine before the round 23 match between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL will provide an update on the Izak Rankine investigation on Thursday after granting Adelaide's request for more time to respond to the League's investigation.

Rankine is facing sanction after allegedly making a homophobic slur to a Collingwood opponent in Adelaide's three-point win last Saturday night.

The AFL's Integrity Unit has launched an investigation and talks between Adelaide's hierarchy and the AFL will now stretch into a fourth day.

"The AFL advises that the Adelaide Crows have requested additional time to respond to the AFL’s proposed determinations regarding an alleged incident with player Izak Rankine," the AFL said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The AFL has granted this request and will provide an update on the matter tomorrow."

Izak Rankine during Adelaide's win over Collingwood in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

If found guilty and suspended, Rankine would be the sixth AFL-listed player to be banned for a homophobic remark to an opponent in the past 16 months.

The news came after a rival coach said the star Crow shouldn't be demonised for his mistake.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae, asked on Wednesday if his player involved in the incident was OK, replied: "Yeah, I think so.

"We had a good chat over the weekend and then again Monday morning just to check in, it's about making sure our players are safe," McRae told reporters on Wednesday.

"But I don't want to demonise Izak either.

"Everyone is allowed to make mistakes, and the young lad seems like a really respectful young man and he's made an error.

"The AFL will take their own course on that, but you're allowed to make mistakes too."

Rankine risks being suspended for the entire finals campaign of ladder-leading Adelaide, who are returning to September for the first time since 2017.

The Crows have one home-and-away game remaining, against North Melbourne on Saturday, and are then assured of hosting two finals.

Rankine didn't train with his teammates on Wednesday afternoon as Adelaide postponed a scheduled media conference with coach Matthew Nicks until Friday.

Approached by reporters at training, Nicks said Rankine is "doing all right" with support from the club.

Nicks admitted the intense spotlight in recent days had been a distraction for the Crows ahead of their clash with North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

"But no, we're locked in on what we're doing this weekend," Nicks said.

"We just put support around Izak because it is a tough thing to go through, and he knows it's going to be tough from here.

"But we'll work our way through it."