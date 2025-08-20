Brisbane's champion veteran has extended for another season ahead of his 300th game

Dayne Zorko celebrates during the round one match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG, March 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE veteran Dayne Zorko has signed a one-year extension for 2026 ahead of his 300th game against Hawthorn on Sunday.



The 36-year-old will become just the second Lion to reach the milestone and now gets the chance to break the club's games record of 322 appearances set by Brownlow Medallist Simon Black.

Zorko will turn 37 in February and enter next season as the second oldest player in the competition behind Collingwood champion Scott Pendlebury.



The Queenslander might be a three-time All-Australian by then after another brilliant campaign that has him in contention for a second successive blazer as a defender.



Zorko has thrived across half-back since filling a hole there when Kiddy Coleman went down in the first game of 2024.

Dayne Zorko after the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The former skipper has won five Merrett-Murray Medals and has entrenched himself amongst the best players to ever play for Brisbane.

"It feels amazing to re-sign and I am thankful for the Club for giving me the opportunity to continue my career," Zorko said on Wednesday.

"To have gone through some lean years early days and now be able to still be playing when we playing finals makes it all worthwhile and I wouldn't change it for the world.

"The rest of this season and next year is about leaving this Club in great shape for whenever I do retire and that includes educating others and offering my experience."

Zorko's milestone this weekend is made more remarkable by the fact he didn't make his debut until the age of 23, despite winning four consecutive best and fairest awards for Broadbeach in the QAFL.



Gold Coast had access to him as a Queensland priority selection but traded him to the Lions at the end of 2011.



Now Zorko will become just the 109th player in VFL/AFL history to play 300 games.