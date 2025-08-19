Dayne Zorko shows no signs of slowing down, says long-time teammate and brother-in-law Ryan Lester

Dayne Zorko celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash with Sydney in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DAYNE Zorko's longevity and resilience can be put down to a couple of simple traits, says teammate and brother-in-law, Ryan Lester.

Zorko is poised to join the 300-game club against Hawthorn on Sunday night, a remarkable achievement for someone who didn't debut until the age of 23.

Since then, Zorko has compiled a career that will see him go down as a Brisbane legend, winning five best and fairests and two All-Australian jackets to go along with the 2024 premiership.

Now 36 and showing no signs of slowing down, he will join Simon Black (322) and Marcus Ashcroft (318) as the only two players to top 300 games while playing their careers exclusively out of Brisbane.

Lester is the only player who's been on the Lions' list longer than Zorko. Given he is also married to the former captain's sister, Emi, he's as well placed as anyone at the club to provide insight into what keeps the veteran going.

"What you see out on the field, his passion is probably his biggest strength," Lester said on Tuesday morning.

"He's a fun, energy guy. Despite him being 36 … he fits in really well with the group. He gets on really well with all the young guys.

"I think that's why he's been able to play so long, because he brings that passion and energy.

"He doesn't look like stopping any time soon, that's for sure."

After struggling through stages of 2022 and 2023 with his body, Zorko has been rejuvenated as a creative half-back, winning All-Australian honours last year and in the conversation to do so again this year.

Lester admitted to being unsure how the 'Magician' would transition from his midfield and half-forward role into the backline.

"He does it his way, Zork, which is why he's such a good player, he's got a lot of self-belief and you need it in this game.

"I didn't know when he moved there whether it would work out, but his attacking weapon, his kicking, is phenomenal.

"His ability to make a quick decision and hit a kick is lots of fun to play with."

With Zorko and Charlie Cameron (250) both celebrating milestones on Sunday, the Lions must defeat the Hawks to lock up a top-four position.

Unlike two seasons ago when they were unbeaten at the Gabba, this year things have flipped for the Lions, as they sport just a 6-4 win-loss record at home.

"Most of our stuff comes down to effort and attitude," Lester said.

"The games we've lost, the opposition play better, but we feel like sometimes we haven't turned up mentally.

"You'd like to think this close to finals that wouldn't be the case.

"We know we've got to play well. You need to carry some form into September."