The Bombers are rewarding young gun Archie Roberts with an extension after his fine season

Archie Roberts in action during Essendon's clash against Richmond in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON has moved quickly to reward Archie Roberts for his breakout season, with the Bombers to extend the young gun's contract by another two years.

Roberts was already signed until the end of 2026, but AFL.com.au understands the Telstra AFL Rising Star contender has added another two years to his deal to be signed through to the end of the 2028 season.

The 19-year-old has been a bright spark for the Bombers this year and is viewed as a future leader already for the club, having played every game this year.

In his second AFL season, Roberts has backed up after his four appearances late in 2024 to have a consistent campaign across half-back by averaging 24 disposals.

His left-foot disposal and decision making as well as his game nous and competitive spirit have stood out in the Bombers' defence and made him a contender for the Rising Star alongside Fremantle's Murphy Reid, Adelaide's Dan Curtin, Brisbane's Levi Ashcroft and Melbourne's Harvey Langford.

Roberts was pick No.54 in the 2023 national draft and is part of a young wave of Bombers, alongside the likes of Nate Caddy and Isaac Kako, to join the club in recent seasons.

Archie Roberts in action during Essendon's clash against Port Adelaide in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"Already at 19 (years of age), he’s a player we look to in a leadership role," coach Brad Scott said recently.

"That's a real credit to him and we're rapt to have him. He's been huge this season. He's played some really good footy, and that's pleasing, but I think that the thing that we're encouraged by even more is that he's already, you know, in his second year, a leader of our team."