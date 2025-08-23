JOSH Gibson and Brian Lake arrived at Waverley Park three years apart and played key roles in the famous three-peat. Now the two key defenders recruited last October are transforming Hawthorn into a top four defence in 2025.
That was the plan when Hawks list boss Mark McKenzie, player acquisition manager Jarryd Roughead and senior coach Sam Mitchell got to work last year.
By the end of the trade period, Josh Battle had been signed from St Kilda as an unrestricted free agent before a deal was struck with West Coast minutes before the deadline for Tom Barrass.
Gibson famously won two Peter Crimmins Medals in premiership seasons, while Lake won the 2013 Norm Smith Medal at the end of his first season. Battle and Barrass might struggle to match those feats, but collectively their impact has been profound this winter.
Hawthorn heads to Brisbane this weekend with the chance to finish with a double chance for the first time since 2018. Win round 24 at the Gabba and they could finish fourth, although they won’t know until next Wednesday night.
After spending the entire home and away season in the top eight, the Hawks are set for a second successive September under Mitchell.
Hawthorn has improved its defence this year to be ranked in the top four for points against (72.8 per game), but the biggest improvement has been score against per inside 50, rising from 14th in 2024 to be ranked fourth in 2025, while improving from 15th to third for retention of opposition kicks inside 50.
|HAWTHORN'S DEFENCE
|2025
|RANK
|2024
|RANK
|
Points Against
|
72.8 points
|
Third
|
78.0 points
|
Eighth
|
Points Against from Turnovers
|
39.5 points
|
Second
|
41.6 points
|
Fifth
|
Points Against from Clearances
|
29.9 points
|
Fourth
|
33.8 points
|
12th
|
Score Against per Inside 50
|
41.8 per cent
|
Fourth
|
44.8 per cent
|
14th
|
Oppo Kick Inside 50 - Retention
|
44.6 per cent
|
Third
|
49.2 per cent
|
15th
|
Oppo Kick Inside 50 - Mark
|
16.1 per cent
|
Second
|
21.0 per cent
|
11th
|
Defensive 50 Pressure Rating
|
211
|
First
|
199
|
11th
Battle has lived up to his end of the bargain, shutting down a wide range of opponents across his first season at Waverley Park, including dual Coleman Medallist Charlie Curnow, Port Adelaide All-Australian contender Mitch Georgiades and Adelaide pair Taylor Walker and Darcy Fogarty.
After finishing third in last year's Trevor Barker Award, Battle is producing a season that could see him finish top five in his first best and fairest count at Hawthorn.
There is nothing flashy about the way he takes care of his business. Battle has been reliable on his direct opponent, allowing Hawthorn's rebound defenders to turn defence into attack.
Jarman Impey finished third in the Peter Crimmins Medal and will be thereabouts again. Karl Amon has finished top 10 in both counts since moving from Port Adelaide and should feature high when the votes are read out in October. Blake Hardwick never plays a bad game and has starred down back again this year.
|JOSH BATTLE'S MATCH-UPS
|MATCH
|OPPONENT
|MINUTES
|DISPOSALS CONCEDED
|GOALS CONCEDED
|
R2 v Carlton
|
Charlie Curnow
|
95
|
5
|
0
|
R5 v Port Adelaide
|
Mitch Georgiades
|
72
|
5
|
1
|
R6 v Geelong
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
123
|
14
|
2
|
R7 v West Coast
|
Liam Ryan
|
56
|
4
|
1
|
R8 v Richmond
|
Jonty Faull
|
68
|
4
|
0
|
R9 v Melbourne
|
Jacob van Rooyen
|
61
|
4
|
0
|
R13 v Western Bulldogs
|
Buku Khamis
|
53
|
2
|
0
|
R14 v Adelaide
|
Taylor Walker
|
53
|
8
|
0
|
R14 v Adelaide
|
Darcy Fogarty
|
44
|
2
|
0
|
R16 v North Melbourne
|
Cam Zurhaar
|
54
|
4
|
0
|
R18 v Fremantle
|
Jye Amiss
|
92
|
7
|
1
|
R20 v Carlton
|
Charlie Curnow
|
100
|
7
|
1
|
R23 v Melbourne
|
Bayley Fritsch
|
40
|
1
|
0
Barrass was recruited to play on the powerhouse key forwards that can fire in September. He held Riley Thilthorpe goalless for 70 minutes in round 14 and conceded two goals on the star Crow in round 21. Aaron Naughton didn't kick a goal on him in round 13, while Aaron Cadman and Josh Treacy both kicked only one each.
Four players he could face next month when it matters more.
Barrass is ranked 15th for spoils in the competition, 17th for intercept marks this season – James Sicily is No.8 – and 21st for intercept possessions in 2025.
When Barrass joined Hawthorn on a four-year deal last October, the 29-year-old had never played more than 19 games in a season. Durability was a concern, with only five seasons of at least 18 games. This year, Barrass has played 21 of 22 to start life in brown and gold.
|TOM BARASS' DEFENCE
|2025
|RANK
|
Intercept Marks
|
2.6
|
17th
|
Intercept Possessions
|
6.3
|
21st
|
1-1 Loss Rate
|
18 per cent
|
15th
|
Spoils
|
5.7
|
15th
Hawthorn's tall four inside forward 50 have drawn all the headlines of late, but the two recruits in defence have helped keep the Hawks in contention in 2025.