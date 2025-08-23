Josh Battle and Tom Barrass sing the team song during the match between Sydney and Hawthorn at the SCG in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JOSH Gibson and Brian Lake arrived at Waverley Park three years apart and played key roles in the famous three-peat. Now the two key defenders recruited last October are transforming Hawthorn into a top four defence in 2025.

That was the plan when Hawks list boss Mark McKenzie, player acquisition manager Jarryd Roughead and senior coach Sam Mitchell got to work last year.

By the end of the trade period, Josh Battle had been signed from St Kilda as an unrestricted free agent before a deal was struck with West Coast minutes before the deadline for Tom Barrass.

Gibson famously won two Peter Crimmins Medals in premiership seasons, while Lake won the 2013 Norm Smith Medal at the end of his first season. Battle and Barrass might struggle to match those feats, but collectively their impact has been profound this winter.

Josh Gibson and Brian Lake celebrate after the match between Sydney and Hawthorn at ANZ Stadium in round 23, 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn heads to Brisbane this weekend with the chance to finish with a double chance for the first time since 2018. Win round 24 at the Gabba and they could finish fourth, although they won’t know until next Wednesday night.

After spending the entire home and away season in the top eight, the Hawks are set for a second successive September under Mitchell.

Hawthorn has improved its defence this year to be ranked in the top four for points against (72.8 per game), but the biggest improvement has been score against per inside 50, rising from 14th in 2024 to be ranked fourth in 2025, while improving from 15th to third for retention of opposition kicks inside 50.

HAWTHORN'S DEFENCE 2025 RANK 2024 RANK Points Against 72.8 points Third 78.0 points Eighth Points Against from Turnovers 39.5 points Second 41.6 points Fifth Points Against from Clearances 29.9 points Fourth 33.8 points 12th Score Against per Inside 50 41.8 per cent Fourth 44.8 per cent 14th Oppo Kick Inside 50 - Retention 44.6 per cent Third 49.2 per cent 15th Oppo Kick Inside 50 - Mark 16.1 per cent Second 21.0 per cent 11th Defensive 50 Pressure Rating 211 First 199 11th

Battle has lived up to his end of the bargain, shutting down a wide range of opponents across his first season at Waverley Park, including dual Coleman Medallist Charlie Curnow, Port Adelaide All-Australian contender Mitch Georgiades and Adelaide pair Taylor Walker and Darcy Fogarty.

Josh Battle and Taylor Walker compete during the match between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval in round 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

After finishing third in last year's Trevor Barker Award, Battle is producing a season that could see him finish top five in his first best and fairest count at Hawthorn.

There is nothing flashy about the way he takes care of his business. Battle has been reliable on his direct opponent, allowing Hawthorn's rebound defenders to turn defence into attack.

Jarman Impey finished third in the Peter Crimmins Medal and will be thereabouts again. Karl Amon has finished top 10 in both counts since moving from Port Adelaide and should feature high when the votes are read out in October. Blake Hardwick never plays a bad game and has starred down back again this year.

JOSH BATTLE'S MATCH-UPS MATCH OPPONENT MINUTES DISPOSALS CONCEDED GOALS CONCEDED R2 v Carlton Charlie Curnow 95 5 0 R5 v Port Adelaide Mitch Georgiades 72 5 1 R6 v Geelong Jeremy Cameron 123 14 2 R7 v West Coast Liam Ryan 56 4 1 R8 v Richmond Jonty Faull 68 4 0 R9 v Melbourne Jacob van Rooyen 61 4 0 R13 v Western Bulldogs Buku Khamis 53 2 0 R14 v Adelaide Taylor Walker 53 8 0 R14 v Adelaide Darcy Fogarty 44 2 0 R16 v North Melbourne Cam Zurhaar 54 4 0 R18 v Fremantle Jye Amiss 92 7 1 R20 v Carlton Charlie Curnow 100 7 1 R23 v Melbourne Bayley Fritsch 40 1 0

Barrass was recruited to play on the powerhouse key forwards that can fire in September. He held Riley Thilthorpe goalless for 70 minutes in round 14 and conceded two goals on the star Crow in round 21. Aaron Naughton didn't kick a goal on him in round 13, while Aaron Cadman and Josh Treacy both kicked only one each.

Four players he could face next month when it matters more.

Sam Mitchell hugs Tom Barrass after Hawthorn's win over Sydney at the SCG in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Barrass is ranked 15th for spoils in the competition, 17th for intercept marks this season – James Sicily is No.8 – and 21st for intercept possessions in 2025.

When Barrass joined Hawthorn on a four-year deal last October, the 29-year-old had never played more than 19 games in a season. Durability was a concern, with only five seasons of at least 18 games. This year, Barrass has played 21 of 22 to start life in brown and gold.

TOM BARASS' DEFENCE 2025 RANK Intercept Marks 2.6 17th Intercept Possessions 6.3 21st 1-1 Loss Rate 18 per cent 15th Spoils 5.7 15th

Hawthorn's tall four inside forward 50 have drawn all the headlines of late, but the two recruits in defence have helped keep the Hawks in contention in 2025.