The Lions are preparing for a blockbuster clash against the Hawks

Chris Fagan after Brisbane's win over St Kilda in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE wouldn't want to be anywhere else in its premiership defence, coach Chris Fagan says.

After rising from fifth to claim last year's flag, the Lions can set themselves an even stronger finals platform with victory over Hawthorn.

A top-four spot is the prize for the winner of Sunday's high-stakes clash at the Gabba, while the loser faces an elimination final in week one.

"It's huge. It's amazing that the season's come down to this," Fagan said.

"(Sunday's games) will obviously play a big role in where teams finish on the ladder, so yeah, there's a lot at stake.

"But there's been a lot at stake for us every week for the last eight weeks.

Cam Rayner celebrates a goal during the match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"It's felt like a final every week ... so we're quite accustomed to it and we're looking forward to the opportunity to see where we can finish."

Hawthorn fell to Brisbane in round 11 but has surged towards the finals, winning eight of 10 games since the start of June.

The Lions, meanwhile, have won six of their past eight games – including victories over fellow flag aspirants Geelong, the Western Bulldogs, Collingwood and Fremantle – and entered the last home and away round in third spot.

"We're just so grateful that we're in a position where we're playing for a spot in the top four after what's been a really tough year for us," Fagan said.

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan ahead of the game against Narrm in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Tough draw, lots of injuries, lots of adversity, but we're here – exactly where we want to be."

Key forward Eric Hipwood is the latest sidelined Lion, out for up to four weeks with a calf injury, but fire-starter Kai Lohmann returns to face Hawthorn.

"He plays with energy," Fagan said.

"It's good to have him back a week before the finals to get a game under his belt.

"All we expect of him is to compete hard and put pressure on, and I'm sure that's what he'll do."

Kai Lohmann and Chris Fagan after Brisbane's win over the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane will seek to mark significant milestones for premiership heroes Dayne Zorko (300 games) and Charlie Cameron (250) with victory over the Hawks.

"I'm really rapt for those guys that they're getting their milestones," Fagan said.

"We celebrated all those earlier in the week so that we can focus on the game, which was their suggestion, not mine. Which was very selfless of both of them.

"It's a great occasion."

Brisbane lost Jarrod Berry to a shoulder injury and dropped Luke Beecken, recalling James Tunstill and second-gamer Ty Gallop alongside Lohmann.

Hawthorn named an unchanged side.