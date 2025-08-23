You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Brent Daniels during a GWS training session at GWS HQ on March 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

It's Wildcard Finals in the VFL as teams in seventh to 10th place on the ladder after the home and away season battle it out for the final two spots in this year's finals series. On Saturday, Richmond takes on Greater Western Sydney at ETU Stadium from 12.10pm AEST, before Collingwood hosts Williamstown on Sunday at Victoria Park from 2.05pm AEST. The highest-ranked winner in Wildcard Finals will advance to the finals series as the seventh-placed team to face Brisbane, while the lowest-ranked winner will be eighth and meet Casey.

The top six teams on the ladder after the home and away season have a bye.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

In the VFLW, minor premier North Melbourne-Werribee meets Box Hill in the preliminary final at Kinetic Stadium on Saturday from 12.05pm AEST. The winner will advance to face Collingwood in the 2025 rebel VFLW Grand Final.

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE for the Marsh AFL National Championships.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game