The latest setback for Jack Buckley is on the opposite calf to an earlier injury

Jack Buckley after the round 13 match between Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide at Manuka Oval, June 7, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THERE are concerns over the fitness of important Greater Western Sydney defender Jack Buckley ahead of the club's finals campaign, after he suffered a calf strain on his opposite leg in recent days.

Buckley had been sidelined for much of the last month with a calf injury to his left leg, before reporting soreness on his right calf to the club's medical team midway through Friday's main training session.

Having initially been named for his return ahead of Sunday's clash against St Kilda when teams were announced last Thursday, Buckley was then withdrawn from the Giants' final side 24 hours later.

Scans have since revealed Buckley has sustained a minor calf strain to his opposite leg, though the club remains hopeful he will regain full fitness before the side's finals campaign begins in just a fortnight's time.

Jack Buckley after the round 17 match between West Coast and GWS at Optus Stadium, July 4, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

It's still a worrying blow for a GWS side already missing Jesse Hogan (foot), Brent Daniels (adductor), Josh Kelly (calf) and Jake Stringer (hamstring) from its best team heading into the round 24 clash with the Saints.

However, Daniels – who was also announced in coach Adam Kingsley's initial side on Thursday before the club took a cautious approach on his return – did make a successful comeback through the VFL on Saturday.

Daniels played the majority of the side's 18-point reserves loss to Richmond, finishing with 27 disposals, nine clearances and six tackles to put himself in the frame to return in September.

Leek Aleer has been deputising alongside All-Australian defender Sam Taylor for much of the season, with the Giants almost guaranteed to now play finals after winning eight of their last nine matches.