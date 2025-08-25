See below for the confirmed schedule and ticket details for week one of the 2025 Toyota AFL Finals Series

Jordan Dawson, Nick Daicos, Bailey Smith and Cam Rayner. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE TOP four is locked in and so are the two qualifying finals for the 2025 season.

The AFL has confirmed Adelaide's qualifying final against Collingwood will be played on Thursday, September 4 at Adelaide Oval before Geelong will host Brisbane in the other qualifying final at the MCG on Friday, September 5.

Tickets for both qualifying finals will go on sale this Thursday, August 28, with the timing of on-sale times to be confirmed later on Monday.

Both elimination finals will be held on Saturday, September 6, but the schedule will not be announced until after Wednesday night's match between Gold Coast and Essendon, which will determine the finishing positions of the bottom half of the eight.

Greater Western Sydney will host one elimination final at Engie Stadium against one of Gold Coast, Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs.

Fremantle will host the other elimination final at Optus Stadium against one of Gold Coast and Hawthorn.

"Wednesday night's rescheduled game still has an impact on the final eight but with the top four locked in we wanted to give fans some certainty and allow them to plan," said Josh Bowler, the AFL's Head of Strategy and Scheduling.

"We still have an incredibly exciting final match of the home and away season to come with the Gold Coast SUNS playing for a spot in their first finals series.

"On behalf of the AFL I would like to thank the more than seven million fans who have attended matches so far this season and the millions more who tuned in, along with every club, player, coach, umpire, staff member, and all our commercial and broadcast partners."

WEEK ONE FINALS FIXTURE, 2025

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4



First qualifying final

Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

Tickets on sale on Thursday, August 28, timing TBC

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5



Second qualifying final

Geelong v Brisbane at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

Tickets on sale on Thursday, August 28, timing TBC

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6



First elimination final

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn/Gold Coast/Western Bulldogs at Engie Stadium, time TBC

Second elimination final

Fremantle v Hawthorn/Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, time TBC

The final schedule for the two elimination finals will be confirmed after Wednesday night's match between Gold Coast and Essendon