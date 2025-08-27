Charlie Curnow in action during Carlton's loss to Brisbane in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WHERE will Charlie Curnow be playing his football in 2026?

On this week's episode of Gettable, we discuss Curnow's options as he prepares to head into his Carlton exit interview and as Sydney ramps up its interest in the dual Coleman Medal winner.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also deliver some big news on the rucks that could move clubs, West Coast's free agency options, where Jack Silvagni will opt to go, and the former top pick garnering plenty of interest.

Four of the country's best draft prospects then join us on the Gettable desk to discuss their seasons including Brisbane Academy gun Dan Annable, South Australian key forward Aidan Schubert, Tasmania's Avery Thomas and Sydney Academy jet Noah Chamberlain.

