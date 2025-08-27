Richmond has confirmed Jacob Bauer and Mate Colina will not be offered contracts for 2026

Jacob Bauer during the R1 match between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG on March 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND has delisted injury-plagued pair Jacob Bauer and Mate Colina.

Bauer, a mid-season draftee in 2022, kicked 11 goals in 12 senior games for the Tigers before he ruptured his ACL in July.

Colina had an unusual journey to the Tigers having joined the club after a college basketball career with the University of Hawaii.

But the 213cm ruck managed just 14 VFL matches for the Tigers and did not play at the top level due to a series of serious injuries.

"Jacob worked incredibly hard to win his way onto an AFL list and gave his all throughout his time at Richmond," Tigers footy boss Blair Hartley said.

Mate Colina at Richmond training on May 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"This time of year is always difficult, particularly with the unfortunate timing of Jacob's significant knee injury. We wish him all the best for the remainder of his recovery and future endeavours.

"Unfortunately for Mate, his body did not allow him to play as much football as he would have liked across his time at Richmond.

"He put his best foot forward and maintained a positive attitude despite his injury setbacks throughout his time here, and we wish him all the best for what is next."