Callum Mills, Tom Papley, Chad Warner and Dean Cox recall the toughest decision of Grand Final week in 'Inner Sanctum'

Callum Mills after Sydney's loss to Brisbane in the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

CHAD Warner says he's never seen a look on someone's face quite like it.

Tom Papley got emotional just talking about it.

There was no more dramatic story in the build-up to last year's Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane than whether Swans skipper Callum Mills would overcome a hamstring injury to resume his place in the team.

In AFL Studios' new documentary Inner Sanctum, to be released on Friday, August 29, the three Swans stars and new senior coach Dean Cox reveal just how they handled the fallout.

>> WATCH CALLUM MILLS TALK ABOUT HIS GRAND FINAL HEARTBREAK IN INNER SANCTUM BELOW

Mills said he thought he'd done enough to prove his fitness in a brutal hit-out just days before the game.

"I wanted to do it because it wanted to know if (my hamstring) would stand up or not," Mills said.

"All the boys were watching me at the end … I think that would have given them a lot of confidence that if he can get through that, he can get through most things."

But the coaches, including senior coach John Longmire and then-assistant Cox, opted not to risk Mills. The captain then fronted his teammates to deliver the news.

"I've never seen a look on someone's face like that, to be honest," Warner recalled.

"I can't even imagine what it would be like in that scenario.

"He reassured us it was the best thing for the team and that he agrees it's the best thing for the team."

Papley said it was a bitter pill to swallow.

"I got a message from one of the boys saying 'Millsy's not playing'. It was very emotional. It was pretty tough seeing one of your good mates miss out," he said.

The documentary hears from Swans and Lions star player and coaches, including Mills, Papley, Warner, Cox, Harris Andrews, Dayne Zorko and Cam Rayner, and goes inside team meetings and hears from the coaches as they recall the journey to the season's biggest game.

Inner Sanctum will be released on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live App on Friday, August 29.