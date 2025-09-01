Gold Coast will run out in front of the largest crowd in the club's history when it takes on Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Saturday night

Noah Anderson in action during Gold Coast's clash with Fremantle in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast is set to play in front of the biggest crowd in its history on Saturday night after tickets for its elimination final against Fremantle in Perth were quickly snapped up last week.

Tickets for the Dockers v Suns clash were exhausted within a few hours of going on sale last Friday, with a crowd nearing 60,000 expected for the clash at Optus Stadium.

The biggest crowd Gold Coast has ever played in front of in its 15-year history was the 51,774 that watched its match against West Coast, also at Optus Stadium, in round four, 2018.

Touk Miller in action during Gold Coast's clash with West Coast in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The biggest ever AFL crowd at Optus Stadium was the 61,118 that watched the 2021 Grand Final, with the six biggest crowds at the venue also finals matches.

Fremantle's biggest crowd at the venue came in its most recent home final, the 2022 elimination final against the Western Bulldogs, which was played in front of 58,982 people.

FINALS TICKETS Get your seats to Cats v Lions, Giants v Hawks

Tickets for the qualifying final between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval on Thursday night were also exhausted within hours of going on sale last week.

Tickets are still available for the qualifying final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG and the elimination final between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at Engie Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Biggest AFL crowds at Optus Stadium

61,118 - Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, 2021 GF

59,608 - West Coast v Melbourne, 2018 PF

59,585 - West Coast v Collingwood, 2018 QF

59,216 - West Coast v Essendon, 2019 EF

58,982 - Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, 2022 EF

58,599 - Melbourne v Geelong, 2021 PF

58,219 - West Coast v Fremantle, R4 2019

57,616 - West Coast v Richmond, R9 2018

57,375 - West Coast v Fremantle, R20 2018

56,536 - Fremantle v West Coast, R21 2024