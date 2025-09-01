IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Taylor Walker reaches his 300-game milestone against Collingwood on Thursday night
- Pies CEO confirms livewire forward won't face the Crows
- Charlie Curnow is 'not for sale', says Michael Voss, but trade talk persists
- 'Years of poor performances' at the heart of Zach Merrett's frustration
- The latest on AFLW star Jas Garner's ankle injury, plus Matilda Scholz's superstar quality
