Gold Coast creates club history when they play their first ever final against Fremantle in front of a sold-out Optus Stadium

It will be a historic night at Optus Stadium, regardless of the outcome, with the Suns to play their first ever finals game after 15 seasons of trying.

It will be the Dockers' first final since 2022 and they enter the game as one of the in-form sides in the competition having won 12 of their past 14 games, and 10 of their past 12 at home.

A sell-out crowd of close to 60,000 is expected, with the winner to play the loser of the qualifying final between Geelong and Brisbane.

One factor to keep an eye on is the weather, with a forecast of up to 25ml of rain across both Friday and Saturday set to play a role.

Where and when: Optus Stadium, Saturday September 7, 5.35pm AWST (7.35pm AEST)

WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR?

Round 12: Fremantle 11.9 (75) defeated Gold Coast 9.10 (64) at People First Stadium

This was the win that kickstarted Fremantle's mid-season surge as they survived a wet and wild Gold Coast afternoon, and a late Suns fightback, to secure a famous 11-point win. Shai Bolton produced arguably his best game for the club, including a memorable run-down tackle in the dying seconds, while the likes of Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw and Jordan Clark all fired, as they tend to do in Dockers' wins. Suns skipper Noah Anderson (39 disposals, 12 clearances) was mighty in defeat, but it wasn't enough for his side.

THE STATS THAT MATTER

Fremantle

Fremantle's defensive unit, led by skipper Alex Pearce, really stepped up late in the season as the Dockers made finals. In rounds 21-24, the Dockers ranked No.1 in the competition for winning defensive one-on-one contests, winning 38.3 per cent of the time. They will come up against a Suns forward line that took an average of 17 marks inside 50 in rounds 21-24, the best in the competition.

Gold Coast

The Suns have won the clearance count in 19 of their 23 games this season, the best record in the competition, while they rank second in average points from clearance, outscoring their opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Nat Fyfe is tackled by Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell during the round 15 match between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, June 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR ...

Fremantle



The Suns could be excused for putting plenty of attention into Caleb Serong on Saturday night - the Dockers hold an 11 from 11 record this year when their midfield star has picked up 28 or more disposals - but they may well put their focus on his midfield teammate Andrew Brayshaw instead. Brayshaw averages 27.0 disposals, 7.0 tackles and 5.2 clearances in his past five games against the Suns. With the forecast poor weather and against a formidable Suns midfield, Brayshaw's impact - or lack thereof - should be a major factor in the outcome.

Andrew Brayshaw kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Brisbane in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast

If the Suns are to cause a boilover in the west, they will need Ben King to do something has hasn't done so far this season - kick a big bag of goals in a big game. In 10 games this season against fellow finalists, King has kicked just 16 goals and no more than two a game, with 77 per cent of his goals this year coming against teams that missed the eight. He's not the only leading goalkicker to fill his boots against the lesser sides this season, but there is no better time than this Saturday to reverse that record.

PREDICTION

With home advantage, a longer break and a strong recent record against the Suns, all signs point to a Dockers win on Saturday night. But the forecast wet weather could amplify Gold Coast's dominance around stoppage, led by Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell, and also shut down the slick ball movement that make the Dockers difficult to stop when they pull that lever. Both sides have also wilted under pressure at times in recent years, so who handles the moment above the shoulders the best will be the winner. The Dockers should get the job done, but don't rule the Suns out. Dockers by 17 points.