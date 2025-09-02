Jesse Hogan is expected to play in the Giants' elimination final against Hawthorn

Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during the R14 match between GWS and Brisbane at the Gabba on June 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JESSE Hogan is "good to go" for Greater Western Sydney's elimination final against Hawthorn, according to skipper Toby Greene, but doubts still remain over two of the five players the Giants hoped would return for September.

Hogan missed the final three weeks of the season and played just three of the Giants' nine games after their bye as he battled a foot injury.

But while last year's Coleman Medallist has admitted he considered pulling the pin on his 2025 season, a period of rest before the finals looks to have worked wonders.

The 30-year-old moved well at the Giants' training session on Tuesday and Greene says he will return against Hawthorn.

"He's great, he's good to go," Greene said. "He'll do whatever he has to do on Thursday again. He's turned it around pretty quickly because we weren't sure if we'd get him for the first final.

"It's great to have him, we know what he can bring I'm sure it'll be hard to play against him on the weekend."

Hogan is set to be joined in the Giants' side by fellow forward Jake Stringer and key midfielder Josh Kelly, who barring any late mishaps, will make their comebacks from injury against the Hawks.

Jake Stringer kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against West Coast in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Doubts still remain over defender Jack Buckley, who sat out of Tuesday's session as planned while he deals with a calf injury, and veteran Brent Daniels who looked frustrated as he left the track early.

Daniels has just played just six games this season but starred in the VFL last week.

His captain insists he's still in the mix to play despite his early walk off.

"He's always a little bit frustrated, 'Binga' (Daniels). He wants to be out there and do as much as he can every session. He'll be fine," Greene said.

"He's still a big chance to play. I'm sure we’ll find out a bit more on Thursday."

