Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

Oscar McInerney and Mitch Lewis. Pictures: AFL Photos

FINALS in state leagues around the country are heating up, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Semi-final - Adelaide v Norwood at Adelaide Oval, Sunday September 7, 12.15pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Adelaide's clash

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Semi-final - Box Hill v Brisbane at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday September 6, 11.40am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash



After a heartbreaking finish to his 2024 campaign Oscar McInerney may get a chance to influence Brisbane's stuttering finals series this year following a big display in the Lions' three-point loss to Box Hill on Saturday.

The Big O had a big game, finishing with 21 disposals, 25 hitouts, eight clearances and one goal.

Fellow ruckman Henry Smith starred down forward with four goals from 13 touches and 13 hitouts, while Brandon Ryan (seven disposals, five marks), Conor McKenna (12 disposals) and Will McLachlan (nine) kicked two goals each.

Learn More 06:00

Darragh Joyce was Brisbane's biggest ballwinner with 26 touches and nine marks, Deven Robertson had 22 disposals, eight clearances and a team-high eight tackles, James Tunstill had 19 touches and seven tackles, while Luke Beecken also had 19 disposals.

Sam Marshall backed up from his appearance as sub in the seniors’ loss the night before with 17 disposals and one goal, with Darcy Craven (nine touches) also kicked one goal.

With a short injury list there were plenty of other Lions in action, including Shadeau Brain (19 disposals), Reece Torrent (15), Luke Lloyd (13) and Zane Zakostelsky (13), while Academy product Daniel Annable (eight) continued to show his wares ahead of this year’s draft.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Eliminated in VFL Wildcard Final

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for WAFL finals

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Eliminated in VFL Wildcard Final

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Semi-final - Box Hill v Brisbane at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday September 6, 11.40am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Second-year defender Bodie Ryan was the man of the moment for Box Hill on Saturday, kicking an after-the-siren goal to secure a three-point win against Brisbane and send the Hawks to a preliminary final.

Ryan was influential before the last-minute play, gathering 20 disposals and seven marks as well as slotting a goal in the second quarter.

Key forward Mitch Lewis reacted to being dropped, kicking four goals from 11 touches, while fellow big men Max Ramsden (13 disposals) and Ned Reeves (10, 27 hitouts) each finished with two goals.

Learn More 02:43

Henry Hustwaite was the Hawks' busiest with 37 touches and a whopping 11 clearances, with Cam Mackenzie close behind with 31 and 10.

Seamus Mitchell had 23 disposals and seven marks, Jai Serong had 22 and eight, while Bailey Macdonald also had 22 along with one goal.

Cody Anderson (15 touches), Jasper Scaife (nine) and Matt Hill (seven) each kicked a goal.

Other Hawthorn-listed players in action included Sam Frost (10 disposals), Will McCabe (12) and James Blanck (nine).

Learn More 01:32

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Semi-final - Frankston v Casey at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday September 6, 7.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Casey's season is over after a heartbreaking 11-point loss to Frankston, despite big games from Tom Campbell and Jai Culley.

Culley, the former Eagle, starred in attack with three goals to go with his 19 disposals, five marks and two clearances.

Learn More 02:39

Big man Campbell was equally influential, racking up 23 disposals, four marks, nine clearances and 47 hitouts.

Bailey Laurie was in top form with 29 touches, six clearances and a goal, while Jack Billings continued to rack up disposals with 26 on the night.

Riley Bonner had 23, with Koltyn Tholstrup and Aidan Johnson each finishing with 17 and a major.

Youngsters Kynan Brown (15 disposals), Taj Woewodin (12), Ricky Mentha (12) and Oliver Sestan (11) had their moments.

Blake Howes (10), Jed Adams (10) and Tom Fullarton (seven) were among the other AFL-listed players in action.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for SANFL finals

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Brisbane in an elimination final

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for WAFL finals

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Will play the winner of Box Hill v Brisbane in a preliminary final on weekend of September 13-14