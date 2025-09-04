The Dockers will have to make at least two changes for their elimination final against the Suns

Sam Switkowski during the round 23 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, August 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has been dealt a blow in the build-up to Saturday night's elimination final against Gold Coast, with important small forward Sam Switkowski failing to overcome a knee injury in time to play.

The Dockers had been hopeful that Switkowski would be available after copping a knee knock against the Western Bulldogs in round 24, but the pressure specialist did not train on Thursday and has been ruled out.

His absence means Freo will need to make two forced changes for the cutthroat final against the Suns, with utility Corey Wagner also ruled out after suffering a pectoral injury against the Bulldogs and undergoing surgery.

The injuries could open the door for crafty small forward Isaiah Dudley, who only joined the club weeks before the season started, while wingman Nathan O'Driscoll is also pushing to return.

"He (Switkowski) is not going to play this week," Longmuir confirmed.

"We had hopes early in the week that he'd get up, but that knee injury he sustained late in the game against the Dogs will hold him out this week unfortunately."

Dudley will be considered to replace Switkowski, with the goalsneak last featuring at AFL level against Port Adelaide in round 22.



O'Driscoll was omitted for the final round of the home and away season but responded with three goals and 25 disposals in a best afield performance for Peel Thunder in the WAFL.



Midfielder Matt Johnson also played in that clash and had 20 disposals in managed game time, with his chances of a return at AFL level considered less likely.



"He's still not over that ankle injury 100 per cent, but he's training well. He'll come into the mix for that role," Longmuir said of Johnson.

"O'Driscoll went back and played a really solid game after being left out of the team. (Jeremy) Sharp has worked on aspects of his game, so we've got some options to come in and cover for those guys."



Fremantle last played Gold Coast in round 12, holding off the Suns at People First Stadium to win a contested, wet-weather thriller by 11 points.



Longmuir said he expected the match to be similarly hard-fought and backed his team's game style to hold up under finals intensity.



"I think our contest method is in really good order, and I think when the game leans to more of a groundball game, our game comes alive," the coach said.



"That tends to be the case in finals. I think our record against the better sides has been good this year, so our players should go into this with a lot of belief.

The coach was tight-lipped when asked if he expected the star-studded midfield battle to be a shootout, but backed his combination of Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw and Hayden Young to get the job done against All-Australian pair Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell.



"It's going to be a good battle. They've got a really strong ruckman in there who gives their mids first use, so we need to stop his influence to start with," Longmuir said.



"Then with Rowell and Anderson, and how (Touk) Miller complements them as well, we felt like we handled it for periods of the game up there last time.



"The game swung on the contest and swung on clearance a little bit, so we need to be locked in, but back our boys in.



"I think we've got the best ruck combination in the comp, and I think at ground level we've shown throughout the year that we can match it with anyone.



"So it's going to be a good tussle and we respect them, but I really have full faith in our guys to get it done in there."